Politics
Boris tried to meet Queen when he had the most explosive claims of the new royal book
Political trends at the end of Queens and the experience of Queen Camillas to fight against sexual assault on a train in adolescence are part of several revealing claims made in a new royal book.
Written by old Times Royal Valentine Low correspondent, Power and the Palace aims to expose relations with the late doors between the monarchy and the government thanks to interviews with a series of politicians, civil servants and royal aids.
Released on September 11, the book is already making the headlines after a number of complaints emerged via printed extracts in Time before publication.
1. The queen rejected sexual assault on the train
Queen Camilla rejected sexual assault by a foreigner on a train when she was a schoolgirl, according to the new book.
Delivered in a conversation with Boris Johnson, the queen told how she removed her shoe and hit her in the nuts with her heel before reporting the incident to the police on arrival.
Former communications director of Mr. Johnsons, Guto Harri, told Mr. Low: she was on a train going to Paddington, she was about 16, 17 years old and a guy was moving more and more her hand and further
Mr. Harri said that after Mr. Johnson asked what she did next, Camilla replied: I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit it in the nuts with the heel.
She was posed enough when they arrived in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say that the man just attacked me and he was arrested.
2. Queen Elizabeth II was a rest
One of the biggest claims to emerge from Mr. Lows New Book is her story of Queen Elizabeth II opposed to Brexit.
In the book, Mr. Low understands the details of a conversation between the late Queen and a minister during which she would have said: we should not leave the EU, before adding: it is better to stick to the devil you know.
It is a heavy claim to make due to the duty of the monarchs to remain politically neutral at any time, and also contradicts the previous relationships of his attitude towards Europe.
In 2016, The sun Fleece the title that the Queen supports Brexit, reporting that in 2011, she would have said to the Prime Minister of the time, Nick Clegg: I do not understand Europe. Press Watchdog Ipso then judged the title as being considerably misleading after the Queen's complaint.
To write Power and the PalaceMr. Low said: At the fundamental level, she saw the EU as part of the post-war colony, marking an era of cooperation after two world wars.
If the queen had had a vote, she would have voted remains.
3. Queen Elizabeth II did not support the King Charless campaign
The affirmations in the book suggest that Queen Elizabeth II did not support her sons' campaign approach to questions such as climate change, including her writing letters to ministers.
Mr. Low quotes a source of palaces which claims his vision of the letters was: do not do so. As soon as you engage in politics, you have an opinion and you choose one side, you cause part of the population that does not agree to take a partial vision of you.
The point of view of those who want to protect the monarchy was that it should be even higher from politics. Everything that dragged him into the mud was unnecessary development.
4. Queen Elizabeth II was frank between the ministers
It is well known that the monarch is forced to be politically neutral. But in the book, sources told Mr. Low that the end of the Queen was more politically frank in camera than it could be expected.
George Osborne told Mr. Low: I was constantly surprised by the way she was candid and that none of this ever came out.
Shed be very direct by telling you what she thought of individuals, including members of her own family, and what she thought of things that were going on in the country.
5. Boris Johnson tried to visit Queen Elizabeth II while he had a coco
The Minister of Primary, Boris Johnson, would have tried to meet Queen Elizabeth II when he was in the early stages of Covid infection, according to the book.
A previous report of the incident told by Mr. Johnsons's advisor, Dominic Cummings, reported that he had told the PM that the decision was crazy.
But a source told Mr. Low that Mr. The exact words were the exact words: you f *** Ing kill the queen. Are you crazy?
The Buckingham Palace refused to comment.
