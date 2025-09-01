Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

Political trends at the end of Queens and the experience of Queen Camillas to fight against sexual assault on a train in adolescence are part of several revealing claims made in a new royal book.

Written by old Times Royal Valentine Low correspondent, Power and the Palace aims to expose relations with the late doors between the monarchy and the government thanks to interviews with a series of politicians, civil servants and royal aids.

Released on September 11, the book is already making the headlines after a number of complaints emerged via printed extracts in Time before publication.

1. The queen rejected sexual assault on the train

Queen Camilla rejected sexual assault by a foreigner on a train when she was a schoolgirl, according to the new book.

Open image in the gallery Queen Camilla has long campaigned against sexual and domestic violence ( Wire pa ))

Delivered in a conversation with Boris Johnson, the queen told how she removed her shoe and hit her in the nuts with her heel before reporting the incident to the police on arrival.

Former communications director of Mr. Johnsons, Guto Harri, told Mr. Low: she was on a train going to Paddington, she was about 16, 17 years old and a guy was moving more and more her hand and further

Mr. Harri said that after Mr. Johnson asked what she did next, Camilla replied: I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit it in the nuts with the heel.

She was posed enough when they arrived in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say that the man just attacked me and he was arrested.

2. Queen Elizabeth II was a rest

One of the biggest claims to emerge from Mr. Lows New Book is her story of Queen Elizabeth II opposed to Brexit.

In the book, Mr. Low understands the details of a conversation between the late Queen and a minister during which she would have said: we should not leave the EU, before adding: it is better to stick to the devil you know.

Open image in the gallery Queen Elizabeth II was a remainder, says the book ( AP Archives ))

It is a heavy claim to make due to the duty of the monarchs to remain politically neutral at any time, and also contradicts the previous relationships of his attitude towards Europe.

In 2016, The sun Fleece the title that the Queen supports Brexit, reporting that in 2011, she would have said to the Prime Minister of the time, Nick Clegg: I do not understand Europe. Press Watchdog Ipso then judged the title as being considerably misleading after the Queen's complaint.

To write Power and the PalaceMr. Low said: At the fundamental level, she saw the EU as part of the post-war colony, marking an era of cooperation after two world wars.

If the queen had had a vote, she would have voted remains.

3. Queen Elizabeth II did not support the King Charless campaign

The affirmations in the book suggest that Queen Elizabeth II did not support her sons' campaign approach to questions such as climate change, including her writing letters to ministers.

Mr. Low quotes a source of palaces which claims his vision of the letters was: do not do so. As soon as you engage in politics, you have an opinion and you choose one side, you cause part of the population that does not agree to take a partial vision of you.

Open image in the gallery King Charles is an ardent defender of environmental issues ( AP ))

The point of view of those who want to protect the monarchy was that it should be even higher from politics. Everything that dragged him into the mud was unnecessary development.

4. Queen Elizabeth II was frank between the ministers

It is well known that the monarch is forced to be politically neutral. But in the book, sources told Mr. Low that the end of the Queen was more politically frank in camera than it could be expected.

George Osborne told Mr. Low: I was constantly surprised by the way she was candid and that none of this ever came out.

Shed be very direct by telling you what she thought of individuals, including members of her own family, and what she thought of things that were going on in the country.

5. Boris Johnson tried to visit Queen Elizabeth II while he had a coco

The Minister of Primary, Boris Johnson, would have tried to meet Queen Elizabeth II when he was in the early stages of Covid infection, according to the book.

A previous report of the incident told by Mr. Johnsons's advisor, Dominic Cummings, reported that he had told the PM that the decision was crazy.

But a source told Mr. Low that Mr. The exact words were the exact words: you f *** Ing kill the queen. Are you crazy?

The Buckingham Palace refused to comment.