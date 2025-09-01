



Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had reached “understanding” with US President Donald Trump at the end of the Ukraine War at their meeting in Alaska last month.

But he did not say if he would accept peace talks with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky negotiated by Trump, who apparently gave Monday as a deadline for Putin's response.

Speaking at a summit in China, Putin continued to defend her decision to invade Ukraine, once again blaming the West for the war.

After the Alaska meeting, the American special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said that Putin had accepted security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a future potential peace agreement, although Moscow has not yet confirmed this.

Putin spoke to Tianjin at the Summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization, where he met Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi.

He thanked the Chinese and Indian leaders for their support and their efforts to “facilitate the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis”.

China and India are the largest Russian crude oil buyers, attracting criticism from the West that they raise the Russian economy which was beaten by the war effort.

In her speech, Putin also said that “affected understandings” when he met Trump in Alaska were “I hope, moving in this direction, paving the way for peace in Ukraine”.

At the same time, he reiterated his point of view according to which “this crisis was not triggered by the attack of Russia against Ukraine, but was the result of a coup in Ukraine, which was supported and caused by the West”.

He also attributed war to “West's constant attempts to drag Ukraine in NATO”.

The Russian president has always opposed the idea that Ukraine joins the Western military alliance. But both this assertion – and that the war was caused – have been repeatedly pushed by the Western allies.

It was in 2014 that Putin seized Crimea and that Russian proxies seized part of eastern Ukraine. Years later, in February 2022, Putin then ordered a large -scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Putin's latest comments came a few days after Russia launched its second largest air attack on Ukraine in the war.

Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Putin had faced a deadline of Monday established by Trump to accept peace talks with Zelensky.

If the Russian chief does not agree, “it will again show that President Putin played President Trump,” said Macron.

But in an interview with CNN, on August 22, Trump himself gave Putin again “a few weeks” to give an answer before the United States took measures, in the last series of ultimatums and deadlines which he delivered to the Russian chief.

Trump had previously declared that he could resolve the Ukraine war in one day.

After meeting Putin last month, Trump abandoned a ceasefire request and rather called a permanent peace agreement.

He also met Zelensky with the best European leaders who paid an urgent visit to Washington DC.

Trump insisted that there would be “NO NATO by Ukraine” as part of a peace agreement.

But he also suggested that there would be security guarantees, saying that Europe was the “first line of defense” and that the United States would be involved.

“We are going to give them good protection,” he said, although he said that this would not mean sending American troops to Ukraine.

The American special envoy Witkoff also told CNN that Putin had accepted security guarantees.

He said it would see the United States and Europe “will actually offer a language of article 5 to cover a security guarantee”, referring to the NATO clause which declares that the Member States should defend another member who has been attacked.

Zelensky said he expected a security guarantee manager to be put on paper this week.

But last Friday, Russia criticized Western proposals as “unilateral and clearly designed to contain Russia”, adding that this transformed kyiv into “strategic provocateur”.

Russian attacks against Ukraine have continued. Last Thursday, Moscow shot 629 drones and missiles in kyiv, killing 23 people in one of the largest air attacks in the war so far, which has caused the indignation of European leaders.

Germany and France have since committed to putting pressure on Russia to accept an agreement.

Meanwhile, Zelensky rejected the proposals of a buffer zone with Russia as part of a peace agreement.

He accused Russia of not being ready for diplomacy and seeking ways to postpone the end of the war.

