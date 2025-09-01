Politics
The UN identifies Turkish weapons in the South Sudan conflict despite the embargo on arms
Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm
Weapons manufactured by Turkish weapons producers fuel conflicts in Sudan and South Sudan, which raises concerns concerning violations of international arms and weaknesses in Ankaras' export controls, according to a report of experts from the United Nations Panel.
The report, presented to the United Nations Security Council in July, documents several cases in which weapons of Turkish origin have been recovered from armed groups and militias. Among the seized weapons were BRG Savunma BRG-55 rifles and Husan Arms MKA 556 rifles, both produced in Türkiye and found in South Sudan. Rifles manufactured by Utas Defense, another Turkish brand, have also been identified in the hands of armed actors despite the embargo.
Under Turkish law, the sale of defense equipment abroad, whether by private or public companies, requires the prior approval of the Turkish armed forces, the presidency of the defense industry (SSB) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The fact that Turkish manufacturing rifles have surfaced in Africa suggests that if the export licenses were granted for sales to third countries, shipments were then diverted from conflict areas.
Although the report does not accuse Ankara to deliberately violate the embargo, it underlines the gaps in the surveillance of exports of the turkey and underlines the risk of diversion towards the sanctioned areas. UN investigators stressed that the presence of recently manufactured Turkish rifles, as well as other foreign weapons, demonstrate the gaps in the international application of the South Sudan in 2018.
Turkish weapons have been discovered in the hands of combatants in the conflict in South Sudan:
The panel said that many of the confiscated weapons were newly produced, excluding the possibility they came from old stocks. Instead, they seem to have entered South Sudan through illicit supply chains, strengthening non -state armed groups and undergoing fragile peace agreements.
One of the companies identified in the report is BRG SAVUNMA, officially recorded as BURGU SAVUNMA TEKNOLOJILERI VE HAVACLK A .. in Istanbul. Property of the businessman Fatih Doru, the manufacturer was created in March 2021 under the name of Burgu Metal Sanayi Ve Ticaret Ltd. Ti. And was then converted into a company and renamed in June 2024. BRG SAVUNMA, which produced the Rifles BRG-55 found in South Sudan, was prohibited twice of submission to the Turkish armed forces contracts, once for six months in May 2025 and again for two years in June 2025, due to violations of contractual terms.
Another company, Husan Arms, manufactures MKA 556 rifles identified by United Nations investigators. The company, based in the turkey, the province of Konya, operates under the name of Husan Metal Teknolojileri Sanayi Ve Ticaret A .. and was created in 1998 under the name of Hulu Av Malzeleleri Sanayi Ve Ticaret Ltd. Ti. It is controlled by members of the UUR Ali, Errol, Smail and Harun Uur family with two additional shareholders, Keziban Etinde and Ramzan Alkan.
The full report of the United Nations Expert Panel on South Sudan:
The third Turkish manufacturer quoted in the East Utas Defense report, officially recorded as Uta Savunma Sanayi Ve Ticaret A .. and based in the province of Antalya. Managed by Sezgin Kysren and Muhammet Serkan Kysren, the company produces 5.5645 mm caliber rifles, some of which were found in the hands of armed groups in South Sudan.
The United Nations panel warned that the circulation of these weapons aggravates violence in South Sudan, where government forces and opposition groups have been involved in serious human rights violations, forced displacements and systematic attacks against civilians.
The turkey defense industry has quickly expanded its exports through Africa and the Middle East in recent years, stimulating the geopolitical influence of ankaras. However, the discovery of Turkish manufacturing weapons in South Sudan raises urgent issues about surveillance, responsibility and respect for international weapons embargoes.
The panel urged Turkey, as well as other states whose weapons have been found in South Sudan, to strengthen the certification of end users and impose stricter export controls to prevent diversion. Without a decisive action, the report warns, the South Sudan risks more destabilization while the weapons provided abroad continue to fuel cycles of violence.
|
Sources
2/ https://nordicmonitor.com/2025/09/un-report-identifies-turkish-made-weapons-in-south-sudan-conflict-despite-arms-embargo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan Reaffrms Ptis decision to leave the pursuit committee
- The Attorney General introduces the Democratic Party's lock on the sentence committee.
- Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka Us Open Tennis Free Stream: Time, TV Channel, Where To Watch
- Podcast Host: If my ancestors owned slaves, 'Eff'
- Long-term symptoms of Covid-19: a review
- The use by President Donald Trump of the National Guard during the Los Angeles immigration demonstrations is illegal, the rules
- Narendra amended rapid made | Cnn
- Forrest Gump Star Leave US: America is a show S —
- Boris Johnson declares that the Ukraine war could be over “by the end of the year” if Donald Trump “ harden “against Putin
- At the time of Prabowo, the student's chancellor demonstrated. How is it?
- Battle to save China's snub-nose nose BBC News
- The earthquake of Afghanistan kills more than 1400, while rescuers struggle to reach remote villages