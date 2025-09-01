The UN identifies Turkish weapons in the South Sudan conflict despite the embargo on arms

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

Weapons manufactured by Turkish weapons producers fuel conflicts in Sudan and South Sudan, which raises concerns concerning violations of international arms and weaknesses in Ankaras' export controls, according to a report of experts from the United Nations Panel.

The report, presented to the United Nations Security Council in July, documents several cases in which weapons of Turkish origin have been recovered from armed groups and militias. Among the seized weapons were BRG Savunma BRG-55 rifles and Husan Arms MKA 556 rifles, both produced in Türkiye and found in South Sudan. Rifles manufactured by Utas Defense, another Turkish brand, have also been identified in the hands of armed actors despite the embargo.

Under Turkish law, the sale of defense equipment abroad, whether by private or public companies, requires the prior approval of the Turkish armed forces, the presidency of the defense industry (SSB) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The fact that Turkish manufacturing rifles have surfaced in Africa suggests that if the export licenses were granted for sales to third countries, shipments were then diverted from conflict areas.

Although the report does not accuse Ankara to deliberately violate the embargo, it underlines the gaps in the surveillance of exports of the turkey and underlines the risk of diversion towards the sanctioned areas. UN investigators stressed that the presence of recently manufactured Turkish rifles, as well as other foreign weapons, demonstrate the gaps in the international application of the South Sudan in 2018.

Turkish weapons have been discovered in the hands of combatants in the conflict in South Sudan:

The panel said that many of the confiscated weapons were newly produced, excluding the possibility they came from old stocks. Instead, they seem to have entered South Sudan through illicit supply chains, strengthening non -state armed groups and undergoing fragile peace agreements.

One of the companies identified in the report is BRG SAVUNMA, officially recorded as BURGU SAVUNMA TEKNOLOJILERI VE HAVACLK A .. in Istanbul. Property of the businessman Fatih Doru, the manufacturer was created in March 2021 under the name of Burgu Metal Sanayi Ve Ticaret Ltd. Ti. And was then converted into a company and renamed in June 2024. BRG SAVUNMA, which produced the Rifles BRG-55 found in South Sudan, was prohibited twice of submission to the Turkish armed forces contracts, once for six months in May 2025 and again for two years in June 2025, due to violations of contractual terms.

Another company, Husan Arms, manufactures MKA 556 rifles identified by United Nations investigators. The company, based in the turkey, the province of Konya, operates under the name of Husan Metal Teknolojileri Sanayi Ve Ticaret A .. and was created in 1998 under the name of Hulu Av Malzeleleri Sanayi Ve Ticaret Ltd. Ti. It is controlled by members of the UUR Ali, Errol, Smail and Harun Uur family with two additional shareholders, Keziban Etinde and Ramzan Alkan.

The full report of the United Nations Expert Panel on South Sudan:

The third Turkish manufacturer quoted in the East Utas Defense report, officially recorded as Uta Savunma Sanayi Ve Ticaret A .. and based in the province of Antalya. Managed by Sezgin Kysren and Muhammet Serkan Kysren, the company produces 5.5645 mm caliber rifles, some of which were found in the hands of armed groups in South Sudan.

The United Nations panel warned that the circulation of these weapons aggravates violence in South Sudan, where government forces and opposition groups have been involved in serious human rights violations, forced displacements and systematic attacks against civilians.

The turkey defense industry has quickly expanded its exports through Africa and the Middle East in recent years, stimulating the geopolitical influence of ankaras. However, the discovery of Turkish manufacturing weapons in South Sudan raises urgent issues about surveillance, responsibility and respect for international weapons embargoes.

The panel urged Turkey, as well as other states whose weapons have been found in South Sudan, to strengthen the certification of end users and impose stricter export controls to prevent diversion. Without a decisive action, the report warns, the South Sudan risks more destabilization while the weapons provided abroad continue to fuel cycles of violence.