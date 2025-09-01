Prabowo warns against betrayal, terrorism risks following violent protests





President Prabowo suffered on Sunday, August 31, 2025, raised concerns about what he described as indications for betrayal and terrorism emerging from the violent wave of demonstrations that have seized Jakarta and a number of cities across the country in recent days. Speaking at a press conference at the presidential palace alongside the leaders of political parties, Prabowo recognized the right of peoples to express their grievances peacefully, but stressed that any action involving anarchy, looting or violence would be encountered with a firm response from the law enforcement organizations. The delivery of aspirations must be made peacefully. But when the demonstrations turn into anarchic activities that destabilize the country, destroy public facilities, or even cause victims, it is a violation of the law, said Prabowo. In such cases, the state must intervene to protect its citizens, he quoted. The president of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P) (PDI-P) accompanied the president (PDI-P). Ahmad Muzani, President of the Popular Consultative Assembly (MPR) and President of the Honid Council of the Gérindra Party; Edhie Baskoro Yudhoyono, vice-president of the Democratic Party. Bahlil Lahadalia, president of the Golkar party; Zulkifli Hasan, president of the National Mandate Party (PAN); Surya Paloh, president of the Nasdem party (Nasdem); Muhaimin Iskandar, president of the National Awakening Party (PKB); Mr. Kholid, Secretary General of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS); Puan Maharani, president of the House of Representatives (DPR); And the Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin, president of the Regional Council of Representatives (DPD). Prabowo also instructed the national police and the Indonesian army (TNI) to take as firm action possible against the authors of vandalism, looting of private houses or destruction of public facilities and economic centers. We cannot deny that the signs of illegal acts are already visible, some of which even point to betrayal and terrorism, warned the president. Prabowo also stressed that security forces must balance firmness with the duty to protect civilians and respect democratic rights. Pure aspirations must be respected. The right to gather peacefully must be guaranteed and protected, he said. To mitigate the tensions, the president said that he had asked the leaders of the House of Representatives (DPR) to engage directly with civil society groups, students and other stakeholders in dialogue. He also suggested that several controversial policies could soon be dismissed as a result of public pressure. The presidents' declaration came following violent disorders and calls for responsibility after violent clashes near the DPR complex during the weekend, where at least one demonstrator was killed and several others injured. They will immediately move to revoke certain policies at the DPR. I have already transmitted to them, noted Prabowo, without providing more details. Religious figures Earlier on Saturday, August 30, 2025, President Prabowo also invited a certain number of leaders of Muslim organizations, including the two largest Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah organizations at the palace to discuss efforts to establish a favorable state in the country in the rest of violent demonstrations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indonesiabusinesspost.com/5117/Politics/prabowo-warns-of-treason-terrorism-risks-in-the-wake-of-violent-protests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos