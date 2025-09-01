Noem confirms that more ice resources go to Chicago for the repression of immigration





The Secretary of the Ministry of Homeland Security of Washington (AP), Kristi Noem, said on Sunday that the Trump administration would soon expand immigration operations in Chicago, confirming the plans for a presence of federal agents in the third city in the country while President Donald Trump continues to attack the Democrat management of Illinois.

Noem's comments are intervened after the DHS last week, the limited logistical support of the officials of the Grand Lakes Naval Station to support the planned operations of the Agency. The military installation is around 35 miles north of Chicago.

Find out more: DHS requests a military base near Chicago for support for the application of immigration

We have already had operations in progress with ice in Chicago … But we intend to add more resources to these operations, said Noem during an appearance against the Nation of CBS News. »»

Noem refused to provide more details on the planned wave of federal officers. This comes after the Trump administration was deposited at the National Guard Troopsto Washington, DC, to target crime, immigration and lamella and two months after sending Tolos Angeles troops.

Trump counted against Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in a public media publication on Saturday, warning him that he must quickly straighten the crime problems of Chicago where we arrive. The republican president also criticized the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson.

Johnson and Pritzker pushed the expected federal mobilization, saying that the crime fell in Chicago. They plan to continue if Trump advances with the plan.

Johnson has already experienced an order of the Chicago Police Service to help federal authorities apply civil immigration or any related patrol, traffic stops and control points during overvoltage.

Chicago is home to a large population of immigrants, and the city and the state of Illinois have failed the strongest rules with the efforts to apply the federal government immigration. This has often put the city and the state in disagreement with the Trumps administration when it tries to carry out its mass expulsion program.

Pritzker in an interview was broadcast on Sunday on Sunday, the nation accused Trump's expected plans to mobilize the city's federal forces can be part of a plan to stop the elections in 2026 or, frankly, to take control of these elections.

Noem said it was a prerogative Trump to deploy national guard troops in Chicago as he did in Los Angeles in June in the midst of immigration demonstrations in the city of California.

I know that it wouldn't stabilize today if President Trump had not taken any measures, “said Noem. This city would have burned if it was left to the devices of the mayor and the governor of this state.

We are not going anywhere.

