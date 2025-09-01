Inauguration of Listyo Sigit memory and 4 promises as chief of the national police





The demonstration wave followed the death of Affan Kurniawan, an online motorcycle taxi driver who was responsible for delivering food, was struck and overturned by Tactical vehicles Brimob during the demonstration last Thursday. The event has an insistence tail in order Chief of the national police Listyo Sigit Prabowo has resigned from his position.

The requirements of demonstrators and the community reflect high pressure and confidence that decreases on police institutions. Inauguration of Listyo sigit as chief of the national police President Joko Widodo installed Listyo Sigit Prabowo as chief of the Indonesian National Police (Kapolic) on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at the State Palace. The inauguration marked the start of the Listo Sigit duration to direct the police institution to replace General Idham Azis. During the inauguration, Listo declared the automatic oath.

“For the good of the Almighty God, I promise you seriously, that I will be faithful to the Union of the Republic of Indonesia on the basis of Pancasila and the Basic Law, and will put his evil.”

The inauguration of Listyo sigit as chief of the national police was also accompanied by his promotion to become a police general. This promotion was determined by decree number 7 of the national police in 2021 concerning the promotion in the high police of the national police, who was read by the president secretary of the president. Determination is part of the administrative process which confirms the changes in the status of Listyo Sigit of the general commissioner to the police general. 4 promises of the chief of the national police After being officially appointed chief of the national police, Listyo Sigit Prabowo held 4 promises as a commitment to direct the police institutions, which are as follows.

1. displays the face of the national police which is firm but humanist

Listyo Sigit undertakes to present a police figure which can be firm in the application of laws, but which always favors a humanist approach. It is oriented to adapt to the expectations of the community towards the authorities which are not only authorized, but also capable of providing a feeling of security. In this way, it is expected that the relationship between the police and the community can operate more harmoniously.

2. provide public services and just public services

Listyo Sigit plans to improve public services with the principle of openness and justice. Each law application process should be carried out transparent so that it can be monitored by the community. This step is part of the transformation defined by a certain number of strategic programs in the police.

3. Update the health protocol during Pandemi COVID-19

In the pandemic situation at that time, Listyo Sigit underlined the commitment to ensure the community discipline of the rules of the health protocol. Police are responsible for playing an active role in prevention of the propagation of COVID-19 by strict supervision stages. This policy has been granted in accordance with national priorities in the protection of public security.

4. Keep security stability for economic recovery

The last promise is linked to the support of the national police for national economic growth. Safety stability is considered important to encourage economic activities that had slowed down due to the pandemic. With a conducive situation, the recovery process is expected to take place more quickly and thoroughly. Egi Adyatama Contribute to the drafting of this article.

Publisher's options: The chief of the national police responded to community pressure

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/memori-pelantikan-listyo-sigit-dan-4-janji-sebagai-kapolri-2065062

