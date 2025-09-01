Could the last movements be the start of the end of the American unions?





The unions of the Americas had a lot to celebrate during the recent work days. Not this year.

President Donald Trump is trying to go beyond collective negotiation rights at around one million unionized federal workers. Last week, he signed a decree affecting union workers in federal agencies, including the National Weather Service and NASA, citing national security problems. Earlier this year, a similar order has targeted unions, among others, state departments, defense, justice and health and social services.

And due to the importance of public sector unions for the broader American labor movement, Trumps movements could make a massive blow to the momentum of the Union which had grown up under President Joe Biden.

This is the biggest attack on the Labor Movement in our history, Liz Shuler, president of AFL-CIO said on Friday in an interview. She said that the Labor Federation feared what's going on with federal workers would develop to American companies.

An attack on one sector has repercussions to another sector, she said. We know the game book. And, you know, companies are watching.

Almost half of the members of the union at the national level work at different levels of government, not to businesses. And the public sector is more unionized than the private sector, around 19% of civilian federal workers outside the postal service belong to a union, against only 6% of workers in the private sector.

Labor leaders fear that Trump's attack on federal workers and their unions threaten not only the political influence of work, but also their capacities organize and earn contractual gains between all types of American employers.

I think what he does, he uses the federal sector as a test (case), right? Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government employees, told CNN. (It's a) The head in the private sector, saying: okay, you go ahead and do the same. You know, we had our backs. I think that if its private or public sector, you will see more and more.

For years, unions have struggled to find their economic and political influence. Only 10% of American workers now belong to unions, compared to 20% in 1983.

But the concerns about working conditions during the pandemic increased support to the base of the unions. And a solid labor market in the years that followed, with more job opening than sometimes job seekers, helped to embrace workers who could have been nervous otherwise about the organization of efforts.

This has led to a number of high -level unions in large employers such as Amazon, Starbucks, Apple and Volkswagens US Factory, respecting a new life in the union movement.

While many of these new unions are still fighting for their first contracts, workers won their first agreement in an Apple store in 2024.

More importantly, some established unions have won major contract gains after major strikes in recent years at Boeing, ports on the East Coast, the three major Automakers of Detroit and film and television studios. Even the threat of a strike has marked major contracts at UPS, Costco and many airlines.

Biden was undoubtedly the most pro-syndical president of all time, becoming the first to join a picking line during the automotive strike in 2023. His people appointed to the National Work Relations Council, which oversees labor relations in most American companies, made a certain number of pro-union decisions while he was in office.

But in 2024, 45% of the Union households voted for Trump, according to the CNN exit surveys. Trump said he supported the members of the union, supervising prices as a way to force companies to bring union jobs to America from abroad.

However, its policies were anything but pro-Union.

Shortly after taking office in January, the president dismissed a member of the NLRB in an unprecedented decision, saying that she did not do enough to support employers.

Then, in March, Trump signed a decree indicating that the federal government would no longer recognize the right of large bands of federal employees for collective negotiations.

The order has not only stripped workers in union protections, but also prevented them from automatically deducting union contributions from their pay checks. AFGE has already been forced to reduce around a third of its staff due to the financial blow.

Trump clearly said he was taking this measure in part to weaken the federal unions, who declared war on President Trumps Trumps and block Trump policies, according to a white house information sheet published at that time.

President Trump refuses to allow the obstruction of the Union to interfere with his efforts to protect the Americans and our national interests, he said.

Trump is not the first elected president with the support of the Union Blue Collar to take measures against a federal union.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan dismissed air traffic controllers when their union, the Professional Organization of Air Traffic Controllers (PATCO), was on strike. He replaced them with new hires.

Until then, the hiring of replacement workers during strikes, although legal, was rare. But after Patco, practice has become a common practice of American companies and was a major factor in the weakening of unions as a whole.

The concern is now that, like Patco's dismissals of Reagan, companies that were already fighting unions will take drugs after the federal government and will take more aggressive measures. But Shuler said that the consequences of this last attack could be much worse for the movement.

People like to point to Patco, and it was a fundamental moment. But this Patco Eclipse, she said. If you plan to cancel the collective negotiation rights for almost a million people with a pen, you know that this is a problem for the entire movement.

Federal unions have filed numerous proceedings in competition from Trumps actions. Until now, decisions have been mixed and no case has yet reached a final conclusion. Union officials say they continue to fight and predict that they will win.

And union officials say they are ready to fight in the private sector, if necessary.

If public and private employers think so, his season open to unions, they should think again, said Matt Biggs, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, which represents a large number of civilian workers at the Ministry of Defense. Workers in this country are angry. The unions are not going. Became stronger.

