



Tianjin, China: On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the vision of President Xi Jinping on Sunday's vision of shared prosperity, declaring that government policies were closely aligned with the philosophy that transformed China into the second world economy. The Prime Minister spent a busy day in Tianjin, assistant to a banquet organized by Chinese President Xi Jinping for leaders of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO). Shehbaz is also engaged in informal conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Biélorusian President Alexander Lukashenko, President in Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, President of Tajik Emomali Rahmon, Serdar Berdyarar Berdymuder Gurbanguly Berdi Kirghiz, interviewed, Kirghiz Persianaov, the Maldivian Mohammed Muizzu Prize and Antónia University. Diplomatic observers have described the heat displayed towards Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as “unusually close”, reflecting Pakistan's fraternal ties with these nations. On the sidelines, Shehbaz also organized a substantial bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of Pakistani-Turkiye relations, appreciating the sharp increase in high-level exchanges and cooperation in the political, economic, defense and security fields. President Erdogan presented condolences on the losses of the floods of Pakistan and reaffirmed the solidarity of Ankara. The two parties expressed profound concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and have promised joint efforts during international forums to defend Palestinian rights. Earlier, speaking to students and teachers at the University of Tianjin, the Prime Minister urged young Pakistani to study in China to equip themselves with the latest knowledge and technologies so that they can return as “Pakistani-Chinese-Chinese” Torch holders “and contributors to the economic and social development of the nation. “You are the architects of the future of Pakistan. Above all, you are the bearers of Torchs of Pakistani-Chinese friendship,” the Prime Minister told more than 200 Pakistani students registered at the university, describing them as ambassadors of their homeland. He stressed that Pakistan shared a “common destiny” with China, noting that sustainable friendship had been built on pillars of sincerity, honesty and mutual trust by previous generations. The Prime Minister praised China for having released 800 million people from poverty, crediting President XI's visionary leadership for inspiring the world. During his visit to the National Earthquake Simulation Center of Tianjin University, Shehbaz praised advanced Chinese disaster management technologies, urging a stronger collaboration through projects such as the joint laboratory of Pakistan-China for Medicine in the event of a disaster. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of applying Chinese expertise to improve Pakistan's own preparation for floods and earthquakes, especially in the light of current calamity. He revealed that additional federal relief convoys had been sent to Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Chiniot and Jhang to support the victims of the floods, while directing the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure complete coordination with the provincial authorities. In addition to the Prime Minister’s commitments, the Darm and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar visited the Tianjin technical and professional education exhibition hall. He discussed the expansion of Pakistani-Chinese cooperation in vocational training. He stressed that the development of skills in emerging industries was vital for sustainable economic growth. He stressed that the Luban initiative, launched in Lahore in 2018, had already started to shape the young people of Pakistan in fields such as mechanical engineering, automation and IT.

