



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin turned heads on Monday as they shared a trip in an Aurus sedan made in Russia in Ritz-Carlton in Tianjin, where they held bilateral talks on the touch of the 25th summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization. PM Modi posted later on X on unusual carpooling. “After the procedure instead of SCO Summit, President Putin and I traveled together instead of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are still insightful,” tweeted the Prime Minister. The declaration of declaration of friendship was both personal and strategic in the face of the punitive and unjust prices of US President Donald Trump on India on his Russian oil purchases. Putin waits for PM Modi to go up along him It later appeared that President Putin wanted to travel alongside the PM Modi from the SCO Summit room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. He would have waited for almost 10 minutes for PM Modi to join him before leaving together. The two leaders continued their discussions during the journey, then for an additional 45 minutes inside the car after arriving at the hotel. Their official bilateral meeting followed, lasted about an hour and covered energy, defense and global problems. Heat show The unusual carpooling followed a warm embrace earlier during the day, when Modi and Putin greeted themselves at the summit location. The cameras captured the hug, which quickly became viral on social networks. Modi then amplified the moment on X, writing: “Always a pleasure to meet President Putin!” Talks under commercial turbulence Their meeting arrives at a sensitive moment in world trade and geopolitics. Officials said bilateral talks would focus on energy partnerships, defense cooperation and larger world order. Discussions gain an additional weight in the midst of taxation by US President Donald Trump of steep prices, up to 50% on Indian exports, citing continuous purchases of New Delhi of Russian crude oil at reduced prices. The prices, which are part of the wider thrust of Trump's protectionist, have unstable the markets and largely settled on the SCO procedure. Modi, Putin, XI The day also produced rare images of PM Modi in a lively conversation with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The videos and photographs showed the three smiles, handfuls and light moments. Modi has published photographs of the interactions, remarking: “The interactions in Tianjin continue!” To exchange perspectives with President Putin and President XI during the top of the OCS. ” SCO priorities of India In its plenary address, Modi highlighted the approach of India for the grouping around three pillars – security, connectivity and opportunity. He has renewed calls for collective action against terrorism, reminding leaders that India has undergone its impact for four decades, more recently in the attack by Pahalgam. He warned against the double standard on extremism and underlined the need for a unified position through mechanisms such as sco-rays. The Prime Minister also transmitted a sharp message on connectivity, saying that projects that ignore sovereignty “lose confidence and meaning”. Although unnamed, the remark was largely considered to be a rejection of the belt and road to China's initiative, in particular the Chinese-Pakistani economic corridor which passes through the cashmere occupied by Pakistan. Modi has rather highlighted projects led by India such as the port of Chabahar and the International North-South transport corridor, aimed at connecting South Asia to Central Asia while respecting territorial integrity. Meeting XI after seven years On the sidelines, Modi held his first bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping in seven years. He launched cooperation between India and China in the fight against terrorism, noting that the two countries were victims of extremist violence, while reiterating New Delhi's concerns concerning cross -border terrorism. The meeting came in the context of the tied links since Galwan's clashes in 2020, making Modina's visit to China, his first since the crisis, particularly important. – ends Posted by: Priyanka Kumari Posted on: Sep 1, 2025 Settle

