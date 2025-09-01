Queen Camilla fought with her shoe: book

Queen Camilla rejected a man who tried to grop her on a train by removing her shoe and striking it “in the nuts with the heel”, according to a new book.

The Queen told former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the man had tried to take advantage of her when she was a schoolgirl, according to Power and the Palace by the former royal correspondent Valentine Low.

An extract, serialized in the British Broadsheet The Sunday TimesCité Camilla saying to Johnson: “I did what my mother taught me to. I removed my shoe and hit her in the nuts with the heel.”

Queen Camilla visits a rape crisis center in Crawley, England on October 17, 2019.

Tristan Finings – WPA Pool / Getty Images



Why it matters

In adulthood, Queen Camilla supported victims of sexual assault, which did it for more than a decade. She has visited many reference centers of sexual assault (sarc) across the United Kingdom

What to know

According to Low, Camilla described the meeting in Johnson at a meeting in Clarence House in 2008, when the conservative party politician was the mayor of London.

Low quoted Guto Harri, Johnson's director of communication at the time, who said after their conversation: “Boris delighted him. They obviously rose like a fire house. He made guttural noises on how much he admired and loved him.”

He added that the pair had a “serious conversation” on an experience that Camilla had “when she was schoolgirl”.

“She was on a train by going to Paddington,” said Harri, “she was about 16, 17 years old and a guy was moving her hand more and more.”

When Johnson asked what happened next, Camilla replied: “I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit her with the heel.”

“She was put enough in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say:” This man has just attacked me “, and was arrested,” added Harri.

Harri told Low that Camilla's test in adolescence had fueled his commitment to help victims of sexual assault and that she gave him support for Johnson's own plans to open three new rape crisis centers in London to complete one that already existed.

“I think she officially opened two of them out of three,” he said. “No one asked why interest, why commitment. But that's what he returned.”

Camilla has spent years defending the survivors of sexual abuses and has personally written to Gisèle Pelicot, a Frenchwoman whose husband druged her so that he and hundreds of foreigners can rape her in an abuse campaign that lasted more than a decade.

What people say

The actor campaign of your age in the United Kingdom has published a statement on Instagram: “The revelation of Valentine Low's new book, on Queen Camilla, has again put violence against women and girls on the map. It's vital.”

A palace source said Nowsweek In May: “She [Camilla] Was extremely affected by the Mrs. Pelicot case in France and the extraordinary dignity and courage of this lady when she put herself in the public's eyes because, as she rightly said, why should she feel like a victim or hide in shame? “”

What Arrive s Following

Power and the Palace is planned for the UK on September 11 with the publishing group.

