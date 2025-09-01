



Good morning. You read a special edition of the Labor Day of the UP First Newsletter. Subscribe here to have the newsletter delivered to your reception box and listen to the Podcast Up First for all the news you need to start your day.

Recording with the workers' movement

By Andrea HSU, work and work correspondent NPR

At that time last year, President Trump courted the American workers, promising them a rebirth if they helped send him to the White House. Now seven months after his second term, he says he is on the right track to hold this promise.

“Each Trump administration policy is designed to raise the American worker, promote blue -collar jobs and rebuild the industrial foundation of our nation,” Trump said at a meeting last week.

Many labor leaders could not disagree.

The demonstrators meet on the National Mall for the country “Hands Off!” Protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, in Washington, DC, April 5, 2025. Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Togle legend Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images

“For each measure, this was the most hostile administration to workers in our life,” said the president of AFL-CIO, Liz Shuler, in an interview before the Labor Day. “Workers really do not feel safe in this economy.”

If you just look at the figures, workers seem to be quite decent. In July, average wages increased by 3.9% in the past year, exceeding inflation. Unemployment remains low, at just over 4%. Most people in America want a job work.

But behind these figures, there is a lot of uncertainty and tension.

On the campaign track, Trump often warned American workers that immigrants were taking their jobs. The Trump administration is now not only repressed of people who are illegally in the United States, but it has also ended programs that have provided hundreds of thousands of people relieved dangerous conditions in their country of origin. People who were previously authorized to stay and work in the United States, sometimes for decades, suddenly revoked their legal status.

These new immigration policies affect workers and employers, forcing people to get out of jobs on farms in rural America, in Midwest factories and in the elderly houses that need aid places that have long welcomed immigrants. In long -term agriculture and health care, Americans are not exactly queue for jobs. Workers who are left behind after immigrant colleagues leave say that they are now working longer or should lead to inexperienced newcomers.

Unions representing the blue passes, including those who consider Trump to consider his base, have additional concerns. They fear that major infrastructure projects are launched when Joe Biden was deprived of federal funds or even stopped together.

“It is chaos, it is uncertainty, it is unpredictability,” explained Brent Booker to me, president of the International Union of North American workers.

Booker is particularly agitated at the moment about the Stop-Work order of the Trump administration on Revolution Wind, a wind farm under construction off the Côtes du Rhode Island. The administration interrupted the project last month, citing national security problems. Booker stresses that the project was authorized a long time ago, and 80%. But now, several hundred workers who were above the water, working to put it into service, have been slowed down.

Booker is concerned about what this indicates to the entire renewable energy industry and, moreover, what it means for American workers who were on these jobs. “It works against all that [Trump] Promised to our members and the American people, “he said.

There is another subject that I spent a lot of time covering since January: the upheaval of the federal workforce. The staff management office recently revealed that at the end of the year, the government will have lost around 300,000 federal employees, most of them voluntary departures.

In an interview on CNBC, the director of OPM, Scott Kupor, described this as an opportunity to change the government to reward efficiency. This is something that I heard that even Trump's firmer criticism say they are necessary. But others warn that the mass exodus of federal employees, including several senior CDC managers last week, leaves the agencies poorly placed to provide the services that Americans need. We have the next three years and more to see who is right.

The Labor Day reads and listens

When you are stuck at the airport, you need the good soundtrack. Alex Wong / Getty images hide the legend

Toggle legend Alex Wong / Getty Images

Images Alex Wong / Getty

If you took advantage of the holiday weekend to travel, I hope your return trip will go without a hitch. But if you are with a flight delay, do not worry about pop Happy Hour has three songs to help you cross these stressful moments of travel.

Missouri workers are campaigning to reintegrate obligatory sickness leave after state legislators have repealed part of a law approved by voters. Proposal A, the measure approved by voters, had to increase the minimum wage and allow workers to win days of illness. As it was a statutory change, legislators were able to overthrow the portion of paid sick leave, many of which citing the cost it would add to businesses. This time, voters want it to come back as a constitutional change that legislators cannot repeal. (via kcur)

Visits to all Utah national parks have decreased this summer after a few record years. The ignition reflects a wider travel trend. International tourism has dropped due to economic uncertainty, fluctuating prices and political rhetoric, which has led some foreign travelers to reconsider plans to visit the United States, this change could have major implications for local economies that are based strongly on tourism. (via kuer)

The moviegoers will have the chance to revisit a classic with new eyes when Jaws returns in theaters for its 50th anniversary this year. The film takes place on Amity Island. To prepare for the event, NPR Network Station Wbur produced a three -part series called Jaws Island. The podcast brings listeners to real life “Amity Island” to Martha's vineyard and explores the heritage of the successful film. Discover the three episodes here and the photos of the “finishes” that have ventured on the island for the birthday.

Solar screens made in the United States have not been updated for decades, which is a reason why Korean and European solar screens are excited for their higher protection against UV radiation. But are the solar screens made by the United States really lower than the party? The chemist and scientific communicator Michelle Wong joins the short wave to discuss research on UVA and UVB shelves and provide advice on how to maximize your sun protection, whatever the sunscreen you use.

This newsletter was published by Bysuzanne Nuyen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/01/g-s1-86336/labor-day-trump-administration-policies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos