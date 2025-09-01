Politics
Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin meet in China at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in China in a demonstration of links between the two countries as a New Delhi relationship with Washington Sours about the purchase of Russian oil.
The two leaders had talks after attending the key session of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) gathering in the port city of Tianjin, where discussions focused on regional stability, bilateral trade and energy cooperation.
In his remarks to open talks, Mr. Modi described Moscow's partnership as “special and privileged”.
Mr. Putin addressed Mr. Modi as a “dear friend” and praised Russia's ties with India as special, friendly and confident.
“Russia and India have maintained special relationships for decades. Friendly, confident. This is the basis for the development of our relations in the future,” said Putin.
“These relationships are absolutely non -supported in nature, supported by the overwhelming majority of the peoples of our countries.”
The Russian leader plans to go to India in December for the 23rd Annual Summit of India-Russia, according to his foreign adviser Yuri Ushakov.
Mr. Modi used the SCO meeting to host peace initiatives aimed at interrupting the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and called for stakeholders to go forward in constructive way.
“To put an end to the conflict as soon as possible and to establish peace permanently, we must discover a means. It is a call from all humanity”, “
Mr. Modi said.
During the talks, Mr. Putin was accompanied by a large delegation which included senior government officials.
The Russian state media reported that before the official dialogue, the two leaders spoke in-head for almost an hour in Aurus, a high-end Russian manufacturing limousine that Mr. Putin regularly brings trips abroad.
The meeting intervened a few days after the American president Donald Trump imposed additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports, increasing the total tasks to a steep 50%, in retaliation for continuous purchases in India Russian oil at a reduced price.
Washington has repeatedly warned New Delhi against the purchase of Russian Brut which, according to him, partly maintained the revenues of Moscow afloat to finance the war of Ukraine. India defended its imports as essential to meet the growing energy needs of 1.4 billion people.
Another public demonstration of strengthening links
In July of last year, Mr. Modi visited Russia for interviews with Mr. Putin, his first trip to the country since the large -scale invasion of Ukraine by the Kremlin forces in February 2022.
He then went to Kazan in October for the Summit of the BRICS Bloc of developing economies.
Russia has had close links with India since the Cold War, and the importance of New Delhi as a key trading partner has increased since the war between Moscow and Ukraine.
China and India have become key Russian oil buyers after the West avoided Russian exports to punish Moscow.
India has historically bought most of its crude in the Middle East, but the third largest crude importer in the world after China and the United States began to buy Russian oil available at reduced prices.
Russia now represents around 37% of total oil imports in India, according to analysts and Indian officials.
Trade between India and Russia has increased sharply in recent years, reaching a record of $ 68.7 billion ($ 104 billion) during the year 2024-25.
Imports from Russia have reached around $ 64 billion ($ 97.6 billion) and India exports totaled around $ 5 billion ($ 7.6 billion), Indian government data.
The exercise of India takes place from April to March. The two nations aspire to strengthen trade at $ 100 billion ($ 152.6 billion) by 2030.
The meeting of Monday underlined New Delhi's position according to which India has deprived its former strategic and reliable partners and has sufficient strategic autonomy in its foreign policy to maintain and strengthen its multidimensional partnership, said Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, international business expert at the Jindal School of Affairs in New Delhi.
At the same time, the Indian government hopes that the current time between India and the United States is a temporary aberration, he added.
“Then India can happily come back to have the Russian cake and eat the American pie as part of its multi-alignment strategy,” said Chaulia.
AP / ABC
