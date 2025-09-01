Donald Trump breaks silence on rumors of viral death with social truth post





Donald Trump entered the weekend, the subject of some fairly wild rumors, including some who went to the extreme to suggest that the president was dead.

Well, he finally applauded Sunday on Truth Social by sharing a message from the DC_Draino account that was reading, Joe Biden would spend several days both without any public appearance and the media would say that he is sharp and at the top of his game. Meanwhile, he wore layers and nap. President Trump puts more hours of public work than any other potus in the history of the United States and that the media panic if he disappears for 24 hours.

Trump wrote, never felt better in my life. In addition, DC is an area without crime! President DJT.

Wild rumors swirling around Trump began when several journalists noted that the president was strangely out of the public's eyes during most of the week before the weekend.

Trump was not seen publicly since his meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday, public opinions Aaron Rapar wrote on X while going up an article by journalist Laura Rozen.

Rozen posted on Friday: Trump has no public event planned all weekend. I don't think it was seen today either.

Donald Trump has not been seen in public since Tuesday and has no event planned all weekend, the Republicans against the Trump account wrote on X. Where is it? Who directs the country?

Throwing the fact that vice-president JD Vance recently said in an interview with USA Today that he was ready to intervene for Trump if something had happened, and conspiracy theories were everywhere on the Elon Musks platform.

In addition, the potentially abandonment of the flames of speculation was photos of bruises on Trumps Hand Hand, and recent comments by Trump Backer and theorist of the Alex Jones conspiracy in which he asked people to pray for the president.

Jones said that the president was in a health crisis and seems to be about to collapse.

It shows, and I understand, the fear he falls ill who knows what is going on, said Jones. Her ankles are giant.

Jones then said that Trump, 79, seems to be down, faster and faster.

A 45 -year -old man could not do so, said Jones. So, as the crisis is getting worse, and it will get worse, because you can see it decrease faster and faster. It is not yet super bad, but unlike Biden who was completely turned, and all these brain surgeries and the rest, Trump has great genetics. He is hard, and if he takes care of himself, he can spend through these years then after.

Jones told his viewers that he believed that Trumps Calends is partly to blame.

So I really want Trump to cut the working days, you know, 2 p.m., he said. Not 20 years. I mean, here is an example, they looked at his schedule last week when he went to Alaska. And he was seen to do interviews and go up and down planes and things in a period of 35 hours. And approximately every hour, he did an interview, or spoke to civil servants, and made meetings and events. It looks like he didn't sleep. You can't do it at 50. You can do it at 20 years old. You can't do it at 79.

Jones said he sees warnings blinking everywhere and spoke of a recent article on paradise.

The president must be prayed by everyone, and we must ask God to send him the Holy Spirit, said Jones.

Until now, Jones affirms has not been proven valid, and Trump first put the rumors heading for the weekend in bed by leaving golf in his club to sleep in Virginia.

