Tosha Khana II affair against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra have delayed





The hearing of the Tosha Khana II affair against the founder of PTI, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, was again canceled on Monday.

District judge Shahrukh Arjumand was to take over the case, but the trial staff informed the defense lawyers that the hearing would not take place. They assured that a new date for the procedure would be announced later.

This is the third time in recent days that the hearing has been delayed. The case was heard last time in Adiala prison on August 26. The hearings scheduled for August 27 and August 30 have also been postponed without any progress.

In addition, a complete two-year medical history of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, was subjected to the short anti-terrorism (ATC) in Rawalpindi by the Adiala prison administration. The report was presented during a court hearing convened to treat a plea tabled by Khan's sister Aleema Khan, who had asked for an independent medical examination for her brother in the midst of persistent health problems.

Chaired by judge Amjad Ali Shah, the hearing focused on the medical condition of the former Prime Minister, who was detained in Adiala prison. The prison superintendent presented the detailed medical report, which has provided a thorough report of Khan's health in the past 24 months.

The report revealed that the founder of the PTI is under coherent medical care and has been treated for various health problems. These included complaints related to his teeth, ears, nose, throat, eyes and bones. The report explicitly mentioned that specialists such as ophthalmologists, orthopedic surgeons and ENT experts have carried out several exams and administered treatment if necessary.

A key conclusion in the report was the mention of a high rate of cholesterol, for which Khan receives an in progress treatment. The prison administration gave the court insurance that all the prescribed treatments and drugs are provided to it in a timely time by the prison hospital. He also highlighted a recent medical examination carried out on August 12 by a panel of doctors of four members.

Following the submission of the medical report, the court postponed the hearing. The next session is scheduled for September 1, during which the court will examine the report more and examine the request for an independent medical examination. The legal proceedings are closely followed by the supporters of Khan and the public, because the state of his health remains a question of generalized interest and political debate.

