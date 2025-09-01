Donald Trump Posting Week, a photo, the photo raises eyebrows in the middle of speculation of health





President Donald Trump displaying a one -week old photo has an in -depth examination of his health.

In the midst of the continuous concerns of his physical well-being, Trump published an image of himself playing golf with a former football coach. But, given that the photo was taken a week ago, people raised concerns about a potential attempt to make fun of the public on the real state of the president.

There is no evidence suggesting that the president's health is imminent in danger, and Newsweek contacted the White House by e-mail to comment on this story.

Why it matters

Lately, Trump was struck by rumors that he is in poor health, especially because of the photos of him during various events that claimed to show swelling and bruises on the legs. These rumors intensified after being seen in public for several days in August, although he has since been seen while playing golf.

In July, the White House announced that Trump, 79, who, at the start of his second term, became the oldest person under the title of president, had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which his doctor described as “benign and common”. CVI is a condition in which the veins of the legs are unable to effectively turn blood into the heart. It is not deadly.

President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the White House in Washington. AP photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File what to know

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump published a photo of a golf trip with former football coach Jon Gruden. “Super play golf with Jon Gruden – a really nice guy and a real character!” He wrote on Sunday.

However, publishing on X, people stressed that the image has a week.

Travis Akers, an intelligence officer of the American navy, wrote: “I am not a guy in conspiracy theory, but if you are fighting with growing rumors that you may have suffered a major medical episode and to refute this rumor and provide the test, you publish an image of the golf course in August.”

Political consultant Fred Wellman wrote: “It's crazy. The President of the United States obviously ments his activities and the lack of curiosity of the media is magnificent.”

Matt Rein, who works with the Democrats, wrote: “Is it not very weird for a journalist that Trump / The Wh and their allies try to pass a photo of Trump and Gruden as having been taken today, and not last week?”

What people say

Vice-president JD Vance told USA Today last week: “I am very confident that the President of the United States is in good condition, will serve the rest of his mandate and do great things for the American people. He added that the president was” incredibly good health “and has” incredible energy “.

Sean Barbabella, doctor of the president, in a July memo: “The president underwent a complete examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Vein doppler ultrasounds of the bilateral lower limbs have been carried out and revealed a chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, in particular in individuals over 70 years.”

On Truth Social, Trump responded to rumors about his health, to write: “I have never felt better in my life”.

What happens next

Although Trump's medical team said he was healthy, a careful examination of his health should continue.

