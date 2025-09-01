Queen Camilla fought an attempted attack in adolescence, claims the new book





The Britain Queen Camilla once pushed the unwanted advances of a man on a train, according to a new book, which reveals that she told how she removed her shoe and hit her in the nuts with the heel. Video above: The British Royals take a trip to Italy in April to celebrate the 20th anniversary The anecdote is part of a extract From Power and the Palace by Valentine Low, former royal correspondent for Britains The Times Journal, which was published in the Sunday Times. Low was told the story of Guto Harri, who worked as communications director for Boris Johnson during his mandate as mayor of London from 2008 to 2016. Harri recalled how Johnson and Camilla, who was known as the Duchess of Cornwall at the time, had started like a fire house during a meeting in Clarence House. But the serious conversation they had took place in connection with the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl, Harri in Low said in the book. She was on a train going to Paddington, she was about 16, 17 years old and a guy moved her hand more and more At that time, Johnson had asked what had happened next, Harri told Low. According to Harri, Camilla replied: I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit it in the nuts with the heel. She was posed enough when they arrived in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say that the man has just attacked me, and he was arrested, “said Harri. CNN contacted the Buckingham Palace to comment on the account in the new book, which should be published on September 11. The palace has not published an official declaration but does not seem to contest the details reported. Camilla became a queen in 2022 when her husband, King Charles, came to the throne after the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. She has become known for her dedication to ending violence against women, working to raise awareness of the issue for more than 10 years. Camilla used her position to highlight the organizations that help victims both of domestic violence and sexual violence, as well as to support survivors of sexual assault through initiatives such as the washing bag project, which provides them with toiletries after having undergone a medico-legal examination.

