The members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should cooperate more in economics and security to move away from the Western World Order, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

The XI address to the members of the Eurasian block delivered a declaration of intent on Monday on the rise of the so-called worldwide world.

“We have to plead for an equal and orderly multi-planization of the world,” he said.

Steve Tsang, author of the next book, Global strategy of China under Xi Jinping, said Nowsweek That Xi's comments showed how he worked “to transform the existing international order into an existing international order”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at Summit 2025 of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on September 1, 2025 in Tianjin, China.

Why it matters

The SCO is an Eurasian block created in 2001, which has widened to include economic heavyweights such as India to become a counterweight from Western G7 countries (group of seven).

XI comments on economic and closer security cooperation between members are of the vision of his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has repeatedly called for a pivot of the United States, led by the United States.

China has tried to present itself as a peacemaker in the midst of trade tensions with the United States, the Russian war in Ukraine and the Israeli Hamas conflict.

What to know

XI addressed more than 20 world leaders at the SCO summit held in the northern port city of Tianjin in China.

He said that the block had created a model for a new type of international relations and should take advantage of a “mega-scale market” to stimulate trade and energy cooperation, science and artificial intelligence.

China has invested $ 84 billion in other SCO countries and supported 10,000 students by joining the Beijing “Luban” vocational education program, XI said that the summit could allow even more economic and cooperation development.

He also promised 2 billion yuan ($ 280 million) funding for OCS member states this year, and called on an OCS development bank to be set up as soon as possible.

Without naming the United States, but in an apparent shift to a world order dominated by Washington and its allies, Xi has sworn to oppose “hegemonism”, the “mentality of the Cold War” and “intimidation practices”.

The leaders present at the event included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Belarusian Aleksandr Lukashenko and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Xi's comments came while President Donald Trump was carrying out a tariff war against China and the rest of the world, and echoing Putin's speech at the same summit for the SCO to form a “new system” of Eurasia security which “would replace the Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models.

Tsang, director of the China Institute of the Soas University in London, said Nowsweek This XI worked to transform the international order existing into an international order into SINO on development, security and civilization.

This is based on the XI argument according to which with the world South consuming a clear majority of UN member states and most of the world's population, it was fundamentally anti-democratic to allow a small elitist democrat west led by a hegemonic United States to set international rules and standards, said Tsang.

China being the leader of the world South, China could transform this to reflect the interests and priorities of these countries, he added.

“XI obtains a traction because Trump has so discredited the United States and the liberal international order, and has pushed back its allies and partners,” said Tsang.

What people say

At the top of the OCS, Chinese President Xi Jinping said: “We have to plead for an equal and orderly multi-planization of the world, an inclusive economic globalization and promote the construction of a fairer and equitable global governance system”, adding “we must take advantage of the mega-scale market”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the same summit as the SCO “Unlike Euro-centric and Euro-Atlantic models, would truly consider the interests of a wide range of countries, being really balanced and would not allow a country to ensure its own security to the detriment of others.”

Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at Soas University in London, said Nowsweek:: “If you create a vacuum, someone else will fill it out. XI has a good reason to say:” Thank you President Trump, you are doing a great job to make China again. “”

What happens next

In another diplomatic intention declaration, a massive military parade will take place on Wednesday which should be assisted by Putin and Kim Jong one's, as well as two dozen other leaders.