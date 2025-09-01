Trump defends U-Tour on Chinese student visas in the middle of the Magi counterpoup





US President Donald Trump defended his decision to issue 600,000 Chinese student visas, despite a counterposer from certain supporters.

He said on Sunday that he would be “insulting” to prohibit them and said that his decision would benefit small universities.

The president reverse the hard line that his administration has adopted for months, while commercial discussions with China continue.

Some of his allies in the Maga wing of Trump's Republican Party expressed anger and confusion. “I just don't understand it for the life of me,” said Laura Ingraham, Fox News host. “These are 600,000 places that American children do not get.”

On X, Trump Ally Laura Loomer wrote: “No one, I do not repeat anyone, wants 600,000 students of more Chinese communist spies in the United States.”

Trump defended this position by arguing that Chinese students bring money to the American economy and that their refusal of visas would weaken relations between the two countries.

“I have a very good relationship with [Chinese] President XI. I think it's very insulting for a country when you say that you are not going to take your students, “Trump told Daily Caller, a right -wing media.

“You know, I get along with China,” he added. “China pays us a lot of money right now. They are paying us hundreds of millions of dollars.”

In May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he would “aggressively” revoke “Chinese visas, in particular” those who have links with the Chinese Communist Party or study in critical fields “.

The announcement came while relations between Washington and Beijing continued a tendency of the descent, caused by a Tit-For-Tat trade war which was triggered by Trump's prices. Both parties are currently in a price price.

The White House said that these 600,000 student visas will be issued over the next two years, in accordance with the figures issued in previous years.

Trump said on a daily basis that he did not expect anything in exchange to allow students in the country.

“No, I think it's, I think it's, I think what we are doing is the right thing to do,” he said. “It is good to get along with countries, not bad, above all, you know, countries with nuclear propulsion.”

