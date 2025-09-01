Silent standoff: PM Modi, Shehbaz Sharif Keep their distance at the top in China





At the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin, China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif were photographed with the back turned to each other, a moment that drew attention in the middle of the diplomatic rally. In a photo published by the official X handle of PM Modi, Sharif is seen in the background while Modi underlined his “productive exchange of views” with the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on energy, security, health care and pharmaceutical cooperation. The perspective of the distance was also visible one day earlier during the photo session of the usual family of SCO managers, where Modi and Sharif moved away from the range of groups. The tense atmosphere between the two nations comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, the cross-border strike of India on May 7 following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which has maintained Indian-Pakistani relations at the point in recent months. The summit also presented a rare and officially announced meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Moda has transmitted India's commitment to improve links with China while signaling the need to maintain border stability and reduce a trade deficit of $ 100 billion, a conversation with unresolved confrontation in Galwan 2020 and a subsequent military deadlock. The SCO meeting took place in the middle of turbulence in the world trade launched by the pricing measures of US President Donald Trump. Its administration imposed a universal price of 10% and steep tasks specific to China, with a temporary truce in place until November 10. The United States has also imposed a full function of 50% of Indian products, including textiles, gems, jewelry, shrimp, carpets and more, which has an impact on approximately $ 80 billion in exports, about two-thirds of the trade with the United States. Small exporters of India are disturbing to diversify in markets in Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Gulf, while the government has sworn it “will not bow” and advance export promotion efforts. – ends Posted by: Priyanka Kumari Posted on: Sep 1, 2025 Settle

