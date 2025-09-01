A good house of the pride of Surabaya is burned, if gray after the demonstration









Surabaya – Mass action on Saturday (08/30/2025) Night damaged a number of emblematic buildings in Surabaya. The heritage building of the era of colonialism burned, stolen and damaged to lose its beauty. The Grahadi state building is no exception at the residence of the Oriental Java Sub-Governor. The building that was created in 1795 also became the office of the Java East Java Emil Dardak sub-government every day. After the mass action at the end of August 2025, Grahadi which means a good house or a beautiful house in Sanskrit burned ashes and disorder in some of the remaining parts. Scroll to continue with content Grahadi's state of the state building after being burned by rioters (Est Est Widiyana / Detikcom) The Grahadi building, now aged 230, was built for the first time under the name of Tuinhuis or Taman House. The founder and owner was Dirk Van Hogendrop, a voc official who controlled the East, who wanted to have a beautiful, cool and calm. “Initially, the Grahadi building was indeed facing Kalimas. Thus, the inhabitants could drink tea in the afternoon while looking at the boat which traced the river. The building built in 1795 then changed conceptions to be what we know today,” wrote the information of the cultural heritage of the province of Java East (targeted). The Grahadi building is currently the result of the renovation of Herman Willem Daendels, voc officials who were governor general of the East Indies. In his hand, Grahadi was designed by essential style as the official resident of the Surabaya resident. In its history, Grahadi was once a high court building, a party site, a reception and other needs. Since the independence of Indonesia in 1945, the Grahadi building has been the home of the Governor of Java Oriental and a place to receive guests. The President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2014-2024, Joko Widodo, had used the Grahadi building on the right as a workspace during the visit of Surabaya. Grahadi Building in 2023 before being burned in August 2025 (Doc. Special) Damage to the two -centuries building have certainly left sorrow. But the provincial government of Java Oriental guarantees that community services remain available and managed as usual. The provincial government also appreciated the TNI and Polri which had obtained the situation around the buildings and the Eastern Java region. “Of course, this does not reduce the enthusiasm of the provincial government to continue serving the community. We will work as well as possible to maintain services to the Community of the Provincial Government of Java Oriental. We will also work together if there are measures which must be taken by the authorities,” said Emil. In addition to repairing a damaged Grahadi building, Emil stressed that the current priority is to ensure the stability of the community. Sure and conducive conditions are the key to daily survival. (Row / WSW)

