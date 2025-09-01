Trump says India has proposed to reduce prices on American products to zero | Donald Trump News





The President recently imposed a 50% rate on Indian products and denounced New Delhi for buying Russian oil.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticized his relations with countries with India as a very unilateral and said that New Delhi had proposed to reduce prices on American products to zero.

Trump castigated New Delhi for what he represented as an inclined economic relationship and India Purchasing of Russian weapons and oil in a social media position on Monday, marking a new deterioration in the links between the two countries.

What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a lot of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive quantities of goods, their biggest customer, but we sell them very little, said Trump in an article on Truth Social.

They have now proposed to cut their prices to nothing, but it is late. They should have done it years ago, he added.

New Delhi has not yet commented on Trump's most recent remarks, and the American president has often made statements not based on other countries offering US extravagant economic concessions in the middle of the threat of high prices.

The post is the latest example of Trump who struck in India, previously considered a partner of great importance while the United States seeks to strengthen relations with skeptical Asian nations regarding the growth of regional power.

The United States has recently imposed prices that are up to 50% on India from India among the highest announced by the Trump administration on dozens of foreign nations and criticized India for its purchase of Russian oil.

Trumps Tariff Push has often been accompanied by exhortations for foreign leaders to buy more American products in areas such as energy and weapons manufacturing.

India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little in the United States, he said on Monday.

But India has rejected the serious prices imposed by Washington on trade and the Minister of Industry, Piyush Goyal, recently declaring that New Delhi will be folded in or will never seem weak in his economic relations with other countries.

Tips Aggressive efforts to reshape trade with the rest of the world, which he described as unilateral and unfair for the United States, could push other countries in more collaborative relationships when they are looking for alternatives to an increasingly unpredictable OU.

During a recent summit convened by China aimed at strengthening the links between non -Western nations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he was determined to improve their relationship.

