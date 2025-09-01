



Tianjin, in China China, plans to accelerate the creation of a development bank and create an international platform for energy cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Monday at a summit that represents an emerging challenge for American world leadership with the participation of Russia and India. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the leaders in Tianjin in northern China for the annual Shanghai cooperation organization. The security forum was originally considered a sheet to influence us in Central Asia and has increased in size and influence over the years. XI tries to widen the scope of the OCS. He announced initial plans for a development bank led by the organization, introduced a cooperation platform for the green and energy industries and has promised $ 1.4 billion in loans over the next three years to members of the organization. XI also declared that he opened the way to OCS member states to use the Chinas Beidou satellite system, an alternative to the United States GPS system

Putin has expressed support for XIS initiatives, saying that he thinks that SCO could play the main role in efforts to form a fairer and equal system of global governance in the world. Laos joined SCO as a partner, a designation unless members of the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told journalists. The combined group of members and partners reached 27, representing countries in Central Asia and Southeast, as well as China, India, Russia, Iran and others. China on the message The countries underlined by XI should reject the thought of the Cold War, blocks of rival power and intimidation and rather protect the unlike international system. He called for a world order with multiple electricity centers and a fairer and more balanced global governance system. The shadows of the mentality of the Cold War, of intimidation, do not dissipate, and there are new challenges which increase, not decreasing, said Xi, which has always spoken against what he calls a cold war mentality, which is his way of referring to the difficult approach to China by the United States

The world has entered a new period of tumultuous change and global governance has arrived at a new crossroads, he said. Alfred Wu, professor at the National University of Singapores Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, explained that XI was looking to provide an alternative world order, because the world order led by the United States is decreasing. Putin echoes these themes in his own address and expressed his support for the XIS proposal to create a new, more efficient and more efficient global governance system. Founded in 2001, SCO now includes Russia, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tadjikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan and Mongolia are observant states and 14 other countries, many of which in the Middle East, serve as dialogue partners.

The summit comes from days before a military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the surrender of the Second World War of Japan. Regional relations XI met on Sunday, XI met Modi and the two leaders promised to resolve the differences surrounding a border dispute, which led to a freeze freeze in 2020. Putin arrived for the summit on Sunday and will attend the parade on Wednesday. Modi will not stay for the parade. The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who did not attend the OCS summit, will be present for the military parade, as well as the Military Government of Myanmars, General Min Aung Hlaing.

Putin spoke to Xi on Sunday, before the bilateral discussions that the two were to hold on Tuesday. He updated the Chinese chief on Russian-US's discussions on the Ukrainian war that held in Alaska last month. The development policy has been a large part of messaging in recent days. Putin, in an interview published on Saturday by the Chinas news agency, Xinhua, said that Russia and China were jointly against discriminatory sanctions that have harmed the socioeconomic development of the world as a whole. Russia, alongside its Chinese partners, supports the reform of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, he said. It is essential to put an end to the use of finance as an instrument of neocolonialism, which goes against the interests of the world majority, said Putin.

Security is always essential Although China is impatient that the OCS plays a more important role on the world scene, it remains to be seen the effectiveness of the organization. In the past, its goal has been to support the security initiatives of its Member States. China said it was effective in fighting terrorism, separatism and extremism. These threats are what Beijing quoted after swallowing more than a million Ughurs, Kazakhs and members of other Muslim minorities in camps, prisons and other detention establishments in 2018. Their anti -terrorist exercises are more intended to counter the threats of authoritarian regimes rather than countering full -fledged terrorism, said Derek Grossman, professor of international relations at the University of South California. Even if the SCO summits are reaching and the influence is ultimately limited, one thing is clear, he said: China is on a diplomatic increase and the United States is destructive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbian.com/news/2025/sep/01/chinas-xi-seeks-expanded-role-for-shanghai-cooperation-organization-at-tianjin-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos