Trump cancels health problems on social social, “ I have never felt better in my life '' and are they the next battle with Lisa Cook by Fed of Fed





After a week of speculation on his health, President Trump posted on Truth Social that he never felt better in my life. Perhaps in an even safer sign of strong minds, the president also began to assemble his next battle on the federal reserve.

During last week, the spectators asked how good Trump could be, after persistent bruises were spotted at the back of his right hand.

Rumors have been more delighted when Vice-President JD Vance told USA TODAY that he was ready to assume the role of commander-in-chief if necessary, saying: IVE has followed a lot of good training in the course of the last 200 days. That said, Vance also praised the good health of the 79 -year -old Republican presidents, he has incredible energy.

After being spotted on the golf course this weekend, President Trumps Truth Social Page was active on Sunday evening.

In addition to publishing on crime statistics in various American metropolises, Trump also launched a campaign so that judge Jia Cobb rejects the procedure in a legal case between the president and the governor of the Fed, Lisa Cook.

This is because Cook and Cobb are, or were, the two members of the same sorority, Delta Sigma Theta.

On Friday, the judge supervised an emergency hearing requested by the Cook Legal Team, in which he asked for a temporary ban (TRO) order against Trump, after the president claimed to draw cook from his post in the federal reserve.

The motion intervened after Trump and senior administration officials accused Cook of making false declarations on his mortgage documents. Trump alleged that Cook claimed two main residences (in Ann Arbor and Atlanta) in 2021 to obtain better conditions.

The governor replied that she did not intend to be intimidated from his role, adding: I intend to answer my financial questions seriously as a member of the federal reserve, and I therefore collect precise information to answer all legitimate questions and provide the facts.

While Judge COBB did not reach his immediate decision on Friday, President Trump has already started to put pressure on the legislator to withdraw new procedures.

Trump shared an article written by the sorority whose two women were members, in which the international president of the organization, Cheryl Turner, wrote that the group was held behind the governor of the Fed.

Dr. Cook has been verified, confirmed and is only qualified to sit at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, read the post. Presentation of his role, it is not only an individual person is a threat to the independence of the federal reserve and has serious economic implications for families and communities.

He added that the sorority is unequivocally opposed to any measure that silences black women, whose voices and leadership remain essential to the progression of our nation.

The sorority is not alone in supporting the cook. Robert Hockett, April of law and public finances at the Cornell Law School, wrote in Fortune last week: Trumphas found another pretext on which trying to withdraw a governor from the Fed and, having failed to try this strategy with President Powell, apparently thinks that he found a sweet target in Governourcook, the first American African woman to serve the board of directors.

If the congress cares about the stability of the dollar, it should censor to censor this attempt. If this is not the case, the federal courts will do so.

The White House asserted the fortune last week that the withdrawal of the cooks improves the responsibility and the credibility of the federal councils of the reserve for the markets and the Americans.

Calls to challenge

President Trumps is that COBB previously confirmed that she was a member of the company and had been appointed national college member of the year in 2002. In public statements before the US Senate, COBB (appointed by President Biden in 2021) confirmed that she was inactive a member of the sorority a few decades later.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cook confirmed his support for the sorority in 2023, when she said to members of the network: there is not much that the deltas cannot conquer. And to the Council of Governors of Federal Reserves! I hope to see some of you in the same rooms one day.

Trumpypite the fact that COBB judge has not yet made a decision in the case the affiliation as a total conflict of interest and declared that the judge had to challenge, immediately !!!

Trumps Ire was more impatient by the fact that the federal judge was the individual to block his administration plan to speed up the expulsion process. COBB blocked the plan last month, claiming that speed priority said can lead to the abolition of immigrants from the country.

In one of his last articles before signing last night, the president called a second time for COBB to recuse the procedure.

