From Bakamla to Marine, Major -General Ili Dasili Jabat and Pasmar 1 – Indonesiadefense.com

Jakarta, idm Mayjen (Mar) Ili Dasili officially became the commander of the marine forces (Danpasmar) 1 after receiving a Broke General (Mar) ENA Sulaksana command stick during the transfer ceremony in Jakarta on Monday (1/9).

The ceremony, directed by the commander of the Marine Corps (Pangkormmar), the lieutenant-general (Mar) Endi Supardi, was also carried out jointly with the transfer of the position of Danpasmar 2 of the Brigadier General (Mar) Nanang Saefullo in Mayjen (Mar) Oni Junianto.

In his remarks, Endi stressed that the change of civil servants was part of the dynamics of the organization.

This is one of the personnel guidelines on a continuous basis and always takes place dynamically within the framework of the rotation of positions and the transfer of missions in different fields, said EDI, quoted in the declaration Notmar 1.

He stressed that the transfer of the position this time was also linked to the validation of the organization of the Marine Corps which was inaugurated by the President Prabowo suffered in Batujajar, Bandung, on August 10, 2025.

“With this validation, the position of Danpasmar who was originally held by a star officer is now rising to be detained by two star officers, he explained.

According to him, the arrangement of this organization should have a positive impact on performance.

It is planned that with the transfer of this position to develop a new enthusiasm in the Pasmar organization. The mind must have a positive impact on improving the quality of performance as a whole, said endi.

I believe that Danpasmar 1 and Danpasmar 2 which will only carry this mandate well. With their experience and their dedication, the two are able to face challenges and respond to requests for the task in the future, he concluded.

History of the position of Major-General Ili Dasili

Ili Dasili is a former Navy Academy (AAL) of 1996 and is known as one of the marine officers with a complete mission experience, going from the field to the strategic circle of leadership.

This 53 -year -old began a military career with various assignments in the marine air defense artillery unit. In 2013, he trusted him as commander of the Marine Air Defense Artillery Battalion as well as officers of the Marine Artillery Logistics Staff 1. Two years later, his career was appointed Deputy Commander of the A Paspampres group, until President Joko Widodo was finally trusted in 2017-2019.

After the palace, he returned to the Marine Corps and was commander of the Marine Artillery Regiment in 2019-2021. After that, he entered the strategic circle of the Indonesian navy by serving as Korsal Ksal in 2021, then trusted to direct the command of marine education (Dankodikmar) to Kodiklatal until 2023.

Her career footprint was also widened in the TNI structure when she was appointed Kaskogartap III Surabaya in 2023, then was an officer of the expert staff at the well-being of the staff of the TNI commander. In 2024, he had become a special KSAL staff before finally trusting to fill the deputy for legal information and cooperation at the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla).

With this long experience, Ili Dasili is now back at the heart of the Marine Corps and officially by making the mandate as Danpasmar 1, as well as the rank of two -story officers with two star. (has)