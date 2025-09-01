



The Queen of London Britains Camilla rejected an indecent attack when she was a teenager by removing her shoe and hitting the aggressor in the groin, according to a new book on the royal family. Camilla was on a train for Londons Paddington station in the mid -1960s when the man next to her holded his hand and tried to touch her, according to an extract from Power and the Palace of Valentine Low, a former royal correspondent for the London Times. She informed former Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the attack when he was mayor of London. Camilla said, I did what my mother told me, I removed my shoe and hit her in the nuts with the heel, Low at the BBC told. When she arrived in Paddington, it was in a way the crucial song of history, she found a man in uniform and told him what had happened and the man was arrested. She did it responsible. History led to a wide coverage in the British media on Monday, with titles ranging from the basic queen of the Daily Telegraphs telegraphs fought the sexual striker with Tabloid Suns, Camilla struck Grop in the Goolies. Whatever the approach, the story is sure to add to Camillas' reputation as a woman without frills that has brought a little grain to the royal family. The story was linked to LOW by one of the former Johnsons collaborators, who thought that the incident was the reason for the frank support of Camillas to the charitable organizations that work with victims of domestic violence. She hesitated to talk about it because her experience, although overwhelming, was less serious than the attacks suffered by other women and girls, said Low. She didn't want to draw attention to her to the detriment of their experiences, he said. The Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the report. Power and the palace will be published later this month. But the book, which details the relationship between the monarchy and the British political leaders, has already drawn attention with extracts published in the Times of London which suggest that the late Queen Elizabeth II opposed the Uks' decision to leave the European Union.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/united-kingdom/queen-camilla-beat-back-attacker-shoe-teenager-new-book-rcna228360

