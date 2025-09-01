Trump's deportations endanger the workforce of California immigrants





Farms of citrus fruits in the central valley with construction sites where houses and companies are rebuilt after devastating forest fires in Pacific palisades, California relies heavily on immigrant workers and entrepreneurs.

While the Trump administration continues to strengthen the application of immigration, the key industries of the economy of $ 4 billions of the state such as agriculture, construction and hospitality could be among the hardest affected by the loss of the workforce of immigrants from California, according to new research.

In play, billions of dollars that feed large and small businesses through the state, whose autonomous economy is the fourth largest in the world after the United States, China and Germany.

About a fifth of the 10.6 million state immigrants are undocumented, according to a June study by the Economic Institute of the Non -Partisan Bay region and the University of California, Merced.

If mass deportations were to be combined with the end of the temporary protected status for thousands of immigrants and more stringent border policies, the joint study estimated that California is likely to lose up to $ 278 billion in its gross domestic product.

Immigrant workers were essential to strengthen the state economy given the drop in birth rate and an aging population, said Abby Raisz, research director at Bay Area Economic Institute.

“These are the workers who maintain our economy afloat. They keep open companies,” Raisz told CNBC.

One of the most obvious places is in the fields where food is cultivated and harvested, according to researchers and defenders.

Agriculture, an industry of $ 49 billion for the state, has the highest concentration of undocumented immigrants and immigrants in California, with 63% of immigrants and 24% of undocumented agricultural workers, according to the Bay Area Council report.

“Without them, we would not have food available,” said Joe Garcia, president of California Farmworker Association and CEO of Jaguar Labor Contracting, which connects agricultural workers to producers.

“Lettuce, strawberries, all the wine that we drink on a daily basis, the fruit juices of everything that an agricultural worker chooses, packs, pre-harvest that they do the work all year round that put food on your table,” he said.

Garcia added that automation is not an option for many of these positions, and workers of American origin are not interested in assuming these jobs, which are often vigorous, not paid and outside.

The Trump administration insists that the national labor market can resist a work shortage of immigrants and says that its objective is to create jobs for American citizens.

“More than one in ten adults in America are neither employed in higher education, nor according to a kind of vocational training,” said White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson, in response to a CNBC survey on the potential impact of mass deportations on California and its main industries.

“There is no shortage of American spirit and hands to develop our workforce, and the calendar of President Trump to create jobs for American workers represents the commitment of this administration to capitalize on this unexploited potential while delivering our mandate to apply our immigration laws.”

Impacts on ice

In downtown Los Angeles, companies felt impact waves in June and beyond due to high-level ice raids, protest support and deployment of the National Guard, said owners and defenders, exacerbating a problem of perception of the public that the Los Angeles city center is not sure.

The Hospitality Independent Coalition, which represents some 900 companies and local workers in the Los Angeles region, said that the raids have been scary the workforce of immigrants and created a difficult atmosphere for companies that were already confronted with several years of difficult battles.

“Comfort, it was an international emergency that we were all about. Here in California, especially here in Los Angeles, with the recent Palisades and Altadena is taking now, it is again an immigration situation that we are dealing with.

Courtney Kaplan has three restaurants in Los Angeles, including Camelia in the Downtown Arts District. She saw a 70% drop in sales in June only, she told CNBC, due to closings and fire-heaven, even if it is not close to the place where the demonstrations or deployments of the National Guard took place.

Its staff continues to go to work, but uncertainty concerning both immigration and commercial policy, because it is based on imported wines and the sake, weighs on it. Offentable data show a drop in catering reservations for all Los Angeles were down from June 7 to 21 by 3% over one year.

“The biggest challenge for us, apart from the lost income and the decrease in business, was the uncertainty of every day. It was so unpredictable. It was chaotic,” Kaplan told CNBC in July.

“We are still in the very first days of these changes in immigration policy, it is therefore difficult to predict what happens. It is just a concern that perhaps on the line, the situation for us will change with the levels of comfort of the members of our team.”

Workers' shortages

Sectors such as construction and agriculture look at the shortages of workers who predate any modification of the immigration policy. In California, more than sixty percent of construction workers are immigrants and a quarter of them are undocumented, according to the Bay Area Council report.

“There are shortages of profound skills in these production industries, construction, manufacturing, because culturally, we have not created enough of these workers,” said Anirban Basu, chief economist at Associated Builders and Contractors, a commercial group.

“The way we have dealt with this over time has been immigration. Other cultures, cultures associated with other countries have different characteristics. Many more people have been arranged and wanted to be in qualified trades, and we import this talent to improve our built environment.”

Entrepreneurs are largely falling in two camps, he told CNBC. Some of them express confidence and support for Trump, believing that the president's strategy would stimulate national manufacturing, investment and hiring. Others are pessimistic because costs and uncertainty have increased.

Whatever the prospects of the entrepreneurs, said Basu, the nature of California’s economy and its long -standing housing shortage mean that the state is constantly needing construction workers.

“Even during difficult economic times, it is in the midst of transformation,” he said.

