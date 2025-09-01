PSI claims that there are hoaks for prabowo-jokowi sheep fights





Secretary General of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) King Juli Antoni revealed that there were those who tried to spread the hoaks to put President Prabowo Sui-Bianto and the vice-president (vice-president) Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This problem has strengthened with the existence of various chaos the day after mass manifestations in several regions. This news was sent by Raja Juli for replacing the president of the PSI, Kaesang Pangarep, who could not attend because he was sick. “Mas Kaesang Gave a Message to Me, There was Already a Release, right, mas Kaesang made a release that in the middst of the hustle and the bustle and the problemms we faced were social media flooded by many parts who tied to pit sheep between pak pak prabowo and jokowi, include mas gibran and PSI, “Raja Juli Told the Media Crew in the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Monday (1/9/2025). King Juli has not talked much about this problem. However, he said he had clarified directly with the Prabowo team. Read also: human rights activists ask people to obey the law and non -anarchist during the transmission of aspirations “Last night, I was with the Pak Prabowo team, we communicated enough to be intense to clarify Tabayyun of the other on a video whose content was different from the story. The content of Mr. Jokowi met who, Mas Gibran met who, but he was considered a meeting to mobilize the demonstrations that occurred today,” he said. “So Mas Kaesang said it was a hoak,” said Raja Juli. In addition, Raja Juli also confirmed the attitude of PSI. He said the party bearing the elephant logo would escort the Prabowo government. Read also: Noel is trapped in corruption, because it cleanses the gourmet office “PSI is like a solo congress which was the party of elephant faithful to Pak Prabowo suffered. The supporter to carry out programs of people, anti-corruption programs. So Red and White, said Pak Prabowo, the Elephant party also joined red and white,” he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rctiplus.com/news/detail/nasional/4846512/psi-klaim-ada-pihak-sebar-hoaks-untuk-adu-domba-prabowo-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos