The Turkish President is looking for stronger links with SCO, calls him the tradition of finding joint solutions





Istanbul Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he hoped to strengthen cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), calling it a platform “representing the tradition of finding joint solutions to problems”. Speaking during the 25th SCO Chef of State Council Summit in Chinese Tianjin, Erdogan described the organization as “vital” to stimulate energy security and promote strategic infrastructure partnerships. He also welcomed recent stages towards peace and lasting stability in the Southern Caucasus and Central Asia. The two -day SCO meeting, which started on Sunday, marked the fifth annual summit organized by China since the creation of the forum in 2001. Earlier, Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit. “ Our collective responsibility '' to end the oppression against the Palestinians Speaking to world conflicts, Erdogan criticized the current violence in Gaza. “There is no explanation for not having stopped the atrocity of 23 months in Gaza, where babies, children and the elderly die of hunger,” he said. He called on the international community to use the United Nations as a platform for global justice, describing it as “our collective responsibility” to respond to the years of oppression against the Palestinian people. Israel has killed more than 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is faced with famine. On Syria, Erdogan underlined continuous support to restore the country while preserving its territorial integrity and its political unity, claiming that these efforts benefit the whole region. He also reiterated that Türkiye will oppose any attempt that threatens the security or sovereignty of Syria. Erdogan concluded by describing the broader vision of Türkiye's foreign policy, stressing the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. He highlighted the importance of energy and connectivity developments for global stability, economic development and sustainable growth. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

