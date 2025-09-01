Donald Trump issues a new warning to India after Modi, XI, Putin meets





US President Donald Trump said India had proposed to reduce his prices in the midst of commercial negotiations between the two countries, but warned that she was “late”.

Trump said India “buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little in the United States” in a new post on its Truth social account on Monday morning September 1.

“They now proposed to cut their prices to nothing, but it is done late. They should have done it years ago. Just a few simple facts for people to think !!!” Trump wrote.

Newsweek contacted the Indian Embassy to DC to comment.

Modi, XI, Putin snuggled to SCO in China

Trump's latest remarks intervened after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for a multilateral economic summit in China to discuss in -depth links.

A video clip from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin has shown a jovial exchange between Modi, Putin and Xi.

Indian relations with the United States have embittered after Trump has imposed additional punitive prices linked to Indian Russian oil purchases during the Ukraine War. Trump also frustrated Modi with his claim to have caused the Indian-Pakistani ceasefire.

The renewed heat between India, Russia and China highlights the risk of Trump's aggressive position on trade and foreign policy, which could encourage American rivals to improve their cooperation and, over time, to reduce American influence in the non -Western world.

Trump reprimands India on the unilateral '' trade '' '

India was struck by a 25% rate by Trump to correct what it said is an imbalance in the commercial relationship. Trump has imposed prices on all American business partners, offering preferential terms to those who reduce their obstacles to American companies.

“What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a lot of business with us,” wrote Trump in his social article of truth.

“In other words, they sell us massive quantities of goods, their largest” customer “, but we sell them very little – so far a completely unilateral relationship, and this has been for many decades.

“The reason is that India has billed such high prices so far, the most from all countries, that our companies are unable to sell in India. It was a completely unilateral disaster!”

Modi had declared that he and Putin had spoken of deepening cooperation between India and Russia in all areas during their talks on the sidelines of the OCS meeting, calling him an “excellent meeting”.

“We have discussed the means to deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas, including trade, fertilizers, space, security and culture,” Modi posted on Monday, September 1. He also published the message in Russian.

“We have exchanged points of view on regional and global developments, including the peaceful conflict settlement in Ukraine. Our special and privileged strategic partnership remains a key pillar of regional and global stability.”

Putin said Russia and India “have maintained special relations for decades”, referring to their close ties during the Cold War, when Moscow was the center of power of the Soviet Union. In recent years, India has approached Washington – so far.

“Friendly, confident. This is the foundation of the development of our relationships in the future,” said Putin. “These relationships are absolutely non -supported in nature, supported by the overwhelming majority of the peoples of our countries.”

China sees the dragon, elephants dancing together

The XI of China, which formed a deepening strategic partnership with Russia during the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow, also called for closer links with its neighbor, India, affirming that “the dragon and the elephant can dance together”.

During a Sunday meeting, Modi and Xi undertook to resolve their border differences and strengthen cooperation.

Modi said, in its opening remarks, that relations with China has moved “a significant direction”. He stressed “the importance of peace and tranquility in border areas for the continuous development of bilateral relations”.

Xi said he hoped that the meeting “would still increase” and “promoted the sustained, healthy and stable development of bilateral relations”, according to the Chinese state diffuser CCTV.

Russia needs China, India for crude oil purchases

China and India are the largest Russian crude oil buyers.

In early August, Trump announced that it struck India with an additional 25% rate for its continuous purchase of Russian oil, increasing global tasks on certain exports to 50%. The new prices began on August 27.

There is no sign that India or China will stop buying Russia oil, a key export for its war economy to sanctions.

Update, 9/1/25, 10:36 am and: This article has been updated with more information.

