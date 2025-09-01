Kamala Harris asked for the protection of secret services on September 1; Newsom intervenes





With the imminent termination of the protection of Kamala Harris's secret services in the coming hours, the security of the former vice-president of the United States has become the last battle front of political war between Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump.

On the verge of starting a book tour of 15 dates on September 24, one day after the release of his campaign memory in 2024, the former VP saw Trump revoking his protection of the secret services extended on Thursday.

The usual six months of protection of the secret service that a former vice-president received have been extended at 18 months by Joe Biden in the last days of his presidency. This semi-secret order of Patus 46 came to a small part, the threats which told me to the threats to which the first woman and the first person of color to occupy the office had been subjected.

It is not the first and probably not the last of the former host of the former apprentice famous against the rivals and the critics, Trump put an end to all this in a very short letter last week at the Ministry of Internal Security. “You are authorized by the present to interrupt all the procedures linked to the security previously authorized by the executive memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, from September 1, 2025: former vice-president Kamala D. Harris,” he said above Trump's signature.

This is not the first scan that Trump has taken at Harris since his entry into office.

Back in the spring, Trump has drawn the security authorization of the old VP, as well as those of Biden, Hilary Clinton and others. Biden took Trump's security authorization in 2021 due to the “erratic behavior” of Maga.

Cirmons respect for a fault as always, Harris' office this time kept his public reaction short when Trump took off his protection with a notice of a few days. “The vice-president is grateful to the United States secret services for their professionalism, his dedication and his unwavering commitment to security,” said Kirsten Allen. The Harris office did not respond to a new deadline for requesting comment.

However, Curt's initial response can be partly because it seems that Trump Troller Newsom persistent, who assumed the role of opposition leader in the mind of many against the increasingly authoritarian diet of Potus, ordered a security agreement for Harris, his long -standing ally. Nothing has been made public, but reports that the California Highway Patrol will take the protection tomorrow for Harris has been confirmed on the deadline by sources of application of the law.

“Our office does not comment on the security agreements,” said Izzy Gardon, Newsom communications manager, holding the official line. “The security of our officials should never be subject to erratic and vindictive political impulses,” he added.

However, in what an initiate of State called “a question of consciousness and decency, as well as an effort to decrease Trump” from Newsom, a combination of CHP and LAPD protection for Harris received the light of salvation.

To this, Harris will have the level of protection that a dignitary like the governor, the first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the Lieutenant-Governor Eleni Kounalakis appreciate. Although an initiate warned not to read too much, there is no word on the duration of the protection of the CHP and the LAPD for Harris, who recently announced that she would not present herself to the post of Governor of the Golden State in 2026, will last. Discussions on the protection of the former vice-president when the former prosecutor general and senator moves outside the state is underway and “complicated”, I am told.

Beginning in New York at the end of next month, the Harris 107 Days tour has only two original stops from now on: the candidate of the Democratic Party in 2024 will be at Los Angeles' The Wiltern Theater on September 29 and in San Francisco on October 5. The tour ends in Miami on November 20.

California road patrol agents stop a demonstrator on the 101 highway during an anti-ice event in downtown in June Benjamin Hanson / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images

It should be noted that the CHP officers played a controversial role containing and arresting demonstrators in the streets of DTLA in June. They also played a largely applauded role in maintaining order in the aftermath of devastating forest fires that ravaged in January.

The secret services, which are part of the DHS, referred to the deadline for the White House for Comments and Clarification on the why and how to stop Harris's security details so shortly before it is about to make its first important public appearances since its departure. The White House did not respond to requests for comments.

However, with a preamble to political neutrality, no more than a federal official of the application of laws declared on the deadline that the detour of Trump of the details of Harris was no more unusual than the extension of the ex-VP had been given. In fact, there was no significant threat report against Harris, according to sources. However, there were some concerns of his next national book tour, which also stops in Canada and the United Kingdom, could reduce its details.

Six months of secret service were the standard for vice-presidents since the congress has legislated protection in 2008. Although the former VPs like Al Gore asked for extensions, it was President Barack Obama's executive decree for Dick Cheney in 2009 that really put the process in motion. Cheney, called Dark Vader by many for his impressive, obtained an additional six months by the DHS who saw him covered until January 2010. He currently has no protection of secret services, and Trump's first vice-president, Mike Pence, who was refused an extension of the Biden administration.

There is another factor that plays in all of this under the partisan resentment, said a federal source of application of the law. “Don't forget the UN,” he said, impassive.

In less than 10 days, the United Nations General Assembly is expected to start in New York, with leaders around the world and Trump is expected to give his first speech to the organization since returning to functions. “It is a heavy heaviness, with more than 100 heads of state receiving protection of the secret services,” said the source, noting how assembly from September 9 to 29 requires additional resources and agents from all over DHS.

However, already in the anti-Trump trenches above the masked ice raids and the abductions that the administration triggered the earliest this year and the parking of the city's troops for demonstrations after the detention of the bass undocumented and the green card and certain American citizens, the mayor of the Karen Bass quickly said what many thought of the Trump action against Harris. The former longtime Harris and Harris Alris qualified the move at the end of last week “another act of revenge following a long list of political reprisals” by Trump. “It puts the old vice-president in danger and I can't wait to work with the governor to make sure that vice-president Harris is safe in Los Angeles.”

(LR) Kamala Harris and Karen Bass on stage during a walk for abortion rights in Los Angeles in 2023 APU Gomes / AFP via Getty Images

A Hollywood producer who has been a major donor of the Democrats over the years, has been a great contributor to the short Harris campaign last year and is not a big bass fan, vehemently supported the mayor's remarks by calling Trump “a potential dictator who thinks he can intimidate and scare everyone in submission”. The pocket producer added that Trump “clearly does not know Kamala Harris very well if he thinks it will work.”

While the secret services draw its agents (some of whom have been with the former vice-president since the 2020 campaign) and the equipment of the Harris de Brentwood house this evening before the deadline of September 1, the state officers of the CHP dignitary unit already move in place, I am told.

It's just a step one.

“DPS also provides, as indicated, protection services to national and international dignitaries who visit California in official affairs,” said the unit about its mission. “This includes: the anticipated safety assessments of sites and locations to visit, safe and secure transport, protection in designated places, collaboration with the order forces of allied agencies and other services as required.”

In short, it's not secret services, but it's not nothing.

Aside from four years at the official home of the VP at the Naval Observatory in Washington DC, Harris and her husband, the former gentleman Doug Emhoff (who lost his secret details a few months ago), had their house on the west side of the main personal residence for years; The house has had a presence of secret services since 2021. This protection did not seem to prevent two people from getting on the property of Harris early in January in January during the forest covers. Harris herself was not at home, the LAPD was called to the scene and the intruders were detained.

A situation that will now be the new standard for the former VEEP.

For the record, former presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden have a protection of secret service for life.

