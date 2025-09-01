



China understands and respects the decision of the Indonesian government for President Prabowo suffered to cancel his visit to China due to domestic priorities, Jakarta returning to normal on Monday after days of protests and violence, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, told Beijing on Monday that China had welcomed the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono in China for the SCO Tianjin summit and events to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War against Japanese aggression (1931-1945) and anti-fascist world war. From Thursday, violent and chaotic street rallies had occurred in Jakarta and other cities on the island of Java and Makassar on the island of Sulawesi, with crowds of people who crowd the entrance to the Indonesian Parliament complex in Jakarta. The slogans of the demonstrators were directed to the monthly salary of 100 million rupees ($ 6,089) and the monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupees received by 580 Indonesian legislators, but the unidentified crowd looted the houses of a couple of legislators during the weekend. President Prabowo said on Sunday afternoon that he had asked the army and the Indonesian police to take strict measures against any person involved in violent actions that cause damage to public facilities or in the looting of private and official houses. Prabowo said he also asked the Indonesian Parliament to stop paying the legislative housing allowances and suspending their work visits abroad. In Beijing, Guo said: “We have noted the latest developments in Indonesia and believe that, under the leadership of President Prabowo Suubianto, the Indonesian government has the capacity to properly manage the domestic situation and restore stability on an early date. “China hopes that Indonesia will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and staff in Indonesia.” Although the situation in Jakarta and other deformation points has been largely returned to normal, certain mass rallies took place on Monday in Bandar Lampung in the south of Sumatra. The demonstrators peacefully protested the poor performance of the Parliament and the Government. Hendropriyono, a former head of intelligence responsibility for the state of Indonesia, said last week that foreign actors had exploited the recent riots of the country. Some observers have noted that some demonstrators have been promised food and additional payments for participation, which is identical to previous incidents in other countries. Valens Daki-Soo, a political and military observer in Jakarta, said that last week's demonstrations had been mainly an expression of public anger. “These legislators really do not show their empathy to people's sufferings. They are not sensitive,” he said, noting that people have concerns that the country can open the door to become an “proxy war” arena. Prabowo, during his quality as Minister of Defense, under his predecessor Joko Widodo, had warned against the foreign parties who try to disrupt the united efforts to the national development in Indonesia. But Syafi'i Anwar, dean of the Faculty of Human Sciences of the Presidential University of Bekasi, Western Java, stressed that the riots have occurred due to the dissatisfaction of people on social inequalities and the worsening of economic conditions. The writer is an independent journalist for China Daily.

