Queen Camilla fought the attacker with a heel raised in adolescence





Queen Camilla would have been attacked in adolescence and pushed her attacker with a high heel. Former Royal Valentine Low correspondent told how the Royal shared the traumatic event once with the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his next book, “Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy”. In an extract obtained by the Sunday TimesThe author wrote that Johnson and his former communications director, Guto Harri, were invited to tea with Camilla and King Charles to Clarence House in June 2008 when the politician was the mayor of London. Queen Camilla would have been attacked in adolescence. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The author Valentine Low revealed how Camilla talked about the alleged incident to the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left photo) in the new book “Power and the palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy”. Getty images Recalling the interaction of Johnson and Camilla, Harri told Low: “They obviously took fire like a house. “He made guttural noises on how much he admired and loved him. But the serious conversation they had had was that she was the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl. ” Harri said that Camilla, now 78, told Johnson that the incident occurred on a train for Paddington at the age of 16 or 17. In an extract published by the Sunday Times, the author said that Johnson and his former communications director, Guto Harri, were invited to tea with Camilla and King Charles in June 2008 when the politician was mayor of London. Getty images “The serious conversation they had had was that the victim of a sexual assault attempt when she was a schoolgirl,” said Harri, seen here with Johnson, by Low. Images pa via getty images <br /> “A guy was moving his hand more and more,” said Harri, explaining that Johnson was intrigued, asking Camilla how she reacted. “I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit him in the nuts with the heel, “she said to Johnson, by Harri. Thinking about the story, Harri said that Camilla was “sufficiently possessed” to “jump from the train” and “find a guy in uniform and say:” This man has just attacked me “. The alleged incident occurred on a train for Paddington when Camilla was about 16 or 17 years old. Victoria Jones-Pi / Pool supplied by Splash News / Splashnews.com “A guy was moving his hand more and more,” said Harri. Images pa via getty images Do you want more news from culture and pop culture? Start your day with page Six every day. Thank you for registering! “He was arrested,” said Harri. History would have motivated Johnson to open three rape crisis centers in London. “No one asked why interest, why commitment,” added Harri. “But that's what he returned to. Camilla would then have removed her shoe and struck the attacker. Fixedness The man would have been arrested. Getty images An initiate said to the Daily Mail This Camilla – which married Charles in 2005 – is open to the alleged assault to those who are closest because she thinks that it is a “positive result” if “her own experience helps other women”. According to the source, Camilla has refrained from opening up to the alleged incident not because of “shame”, but because “it simply happened a long time ago” and she has always “adopted that the stories of other women are much more important than hers”. Camilla and Johnson representatives were not immediately available for page Six to comment.

