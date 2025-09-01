Xi Jinping criticized the intimidation behavior of other countries while Vladimir Putin blamed the West for his war in Ukraine, the second day of a major summit in China which seeks to challenge the multilateral blocks led by the West.

On Sunday, Shanghai’s soil of cooperation began in the city of Tianjin, XI welcoming dozens of leaders of the Eurasian member states and other partner and observers countries, including Putin, and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a speech by delegates on Monday, Putin said that the war had not been launched by Russia on the scale of Ukraine in 2022, but was the result of a coup in Ukraine, which was supported and caused by the West.

The second reason for the crisis is the constant attempts of Wests to drag Ukraine in NATO, added the Russian president.

The three and a half year war of Russia killed tens of thousands of people and devastated a large part of eastern Ukraine.

Poutines' remarks have followed a speech from XI, which said that the security and development tasks faced by the Member States have become even more difficult and urged them to oppose the mentality of the Cold War, the confrontation of the block and intimidation.

We must maintain the international system with the United Nations to its heart and support the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organization.

XI praised the growth of the OCS, saying that they were building a new model of real multilateralism.

He urged the additional cooperation of member countries in the exploited of their mega-scale markets to stimulate trade and investment, and said that China would provide 2 billion yuan ($ 280 million) of free aid to the Member States this year and another yuan of loans to a SCO banking consortium.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025 in Tianjin. Photograph: Sergey Bobylev / Spoutnik / Kremlin Pool / EPA

The Tianjin summit has been the largest SCO meeting since its creation in 2002, and is a key element of Bekins that pushes to challenge the domination of groups led by us or western such as NATO. This effort was stimulated by the global upheavals caused by US President Donald Trumps prices and other foreign policy changes.

Among the participants is the leader of the India Modi, during his first visit to China in seven years. The two nations have long exchanged hostilities on a Himalayan border dispute, the trade and support of Chinese for the Pakistan Indias rival.

But the meeting on Sunday, five days after Washington imposed to punish the 50% prices on Indian products due to Russian oil purchases, showed that the relationship was decreasing.

XI said that China-India's links could be stable and large-scale if the two parties focused on mutual consideration as partners instead of competitors, state media reported.

XI, Putin and Modi were seen to discuss live images, the three leaders flanked by their official translators. In his remarks on Monday, Putin also praised the efforts of China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

Many dignitaries gathered will be in Beijing on Wednesday to attend a military parade marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War. The event will also be followed by the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Wang Yi said on Monday, Wang Yi said that the summit said a statement calling for the international community to maintain the right perspective on the Second World War and said that OCS members fought side by this conflict.

In recent months, China has highlighted its role, alongside Soviet unions, beating Japan and Germany during the Second World War.

Analysts will closely monitor any official meeting between Putin, Xi and Kim. North Korea in the Russian War would have stored Xi, which is trying to balance its Russian alliance by avoiding new punitive responses from the United States during the war in Ukraine.

We publicly know that North Korean soldiers are already present on the Ukrainian battlefield, and Russia and North Korea have close military cooperation. If the three were to meet, it would be very striking for the United States, highlighting a new potential dynamic of the Cold War, said Lim Chuan-iong, a researcher at the Institute for Advanced Studies on Asia at the University of Tokyo.

If such a meeting does not take place, it is probably because China does not want to cause the United States too much while maintaining a certain degree of triangular ambiguity.

Additional research by Lillian Yang