No justification for the Gaza massacre, Erdogan tells Sco Summit, urges the world's action
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C), President of Russia Vladimir Putin (L) and Turkish Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan Walking preceded their meeting while attending the 25th Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Cooperation Cooperation Coin of State in Tianjin, September 1, 2025. (Turkish presidency) (Turkish Presidency)
September 01, 2025 03:17 GMT + 03: 00
TThe president of Rkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pronounced a strong criticism of the ongoing military operations in Israels in Gaza during a speech at the neck of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) at the Summit of State Heads on Monday, calling for the failure of the international community to intervene inexplicable while the humanitarian crisis continues.
“No justification” for the deaths of Gaza
Erdogan denounced violence in Gaza, stressing that babies, children and the elderly die of hunger in the midst of a 23 -month humanitarian disaster. There is no justification not to stop a massacre for almost two years during which the most vulnerable civilians are hungry and killed, he said.
Smoke increases after an Israeli attack on Jabalia Camp in northern Gaza, August 31, 2025. (Photo AA)
Erdogan cited the death of more than 63,000 Palestinians, including thousands of women and children, since October 2023, calling on the United Nations to assume their responsibility as a platform for global justice.
He underlined the moral imperative for the international community to act, stressing that inaction allows the continuation of mass civilian suffering and undermines the credibility of the global mechanisms of human rights.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa (L) shake hands while holding a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara, Trkiye on February 4, 2025. (AA Photo)
Trkiyes commitment to Syrian sovereignty
Erdogan also responded to regional security problems, reaffirming the position of Trkiyes on Syria. We will continue to oppose any attempt that threatens the security and territorial integrity of our neighbor, Syria, he said. The Turkish chief described the efforts in progress to stabilize Syria as an opportunity for the whole region, calling for the restoration of the territorial unit and the sustainable political solutions which benefit all neighboring countries.
He stressed the active role of Trkiyes in the promotion of regional stability and said that Ankara would support initiatives that maintain the sovereignty of the Syrias while discouraging interventions that could degenerate conflicts.
The Foreign Ministers of Trkiye, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Ouzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and the secretary general of the CEI poses for a family photo at the informal summit of Ots in Budapest, May 21, 2025. (AA Photo)
Strengthening of multilateral cooperation and the world vision of Trkiyes
The Turkish President underlined Trkiyes increasing with the commitment with the Nations of Central Asia through SCO platforms and stressed the importance of energy, infrastructure and climatic initiatives cooperation. He referred to the preparations for Trkiyes to welcome the 2025 climate change in the United Nations conference, which treating him as an opportunity to advance global sustainability and security.
Erdogan concluded by reiterating the principle of Trkiyes foreign policy: our vision is to resolve global and regional issues through dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation, with full respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. I hope that our discussions here will contribute to the peace and stability of the region and the world.
