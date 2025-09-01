Foreign tourism in the United States falls in the middle of the Trump era policies | Donald Trump News





The number of foreign visitors to the United States continues Tedecline, because a range of policies set out by the administration of US President Donald Trump has returned tourists to go to the country.

In July, foreign visits to the United States decreased 3% in annual shift, according to recently published preliminary government data.

This decrease follows a trend that has been seen almost every month since Trump took office in late January. For five months out of six, the United States has dropped to foreign visitors.

Everyone is afraid, frightened that there is too much immigration policy, a Brazilian tourist in Washington, DC.

Experts and some local officials say that prevail over prices, the repression of immigration and repeated blows on the United States acquiring travelers from Canada and Greenland in other parts of the world.

Ryan Bourne, an economist at the Cato Institute, told Al Jazeera that the drop in tourism was linked to both the rhetoric and the policies of Trump.

[The decrease] Can be given to the trade wars of the presidents and to some of the fees on fears of being taken in lending to the application of immigration.

The tourist trips research company Tourism Economics predicted last week that the United States would see 8.2% of less international arrivals in 2025, an improvement compared to its previous forecasts of a drop of 9.4%, but below the number of foreign visitors in the country before the Pandemic COVID-19.

The trail of feelings turned out to be severe, said the firm, noting that airline reservations indicate the slowdown in trips entering May, June and July would probably persist in the coming months.

Although the figures for July 2025 do not take into account neighboring Canada and Mexico, Canadian visitors in particular have dropped. A quarter of fewer Canadians visited the United States this year compared to the same period in 2024, according to Tourism Economics.

In a turn of turning, more American residents went to Canada in June and July that the Canadians made the reverse trip, according to the National Agency for Canada Statistics.

Statistics Canada said it was the first time that it has happened in almost two decades, with the exception of two months during the pandemic.

Visa integrity fees

Mexico, however, was one of the few countries to see tourism in the United States. Overall, the US government figures show that travel from Central America increased from 3% to May and South America to 0.7%, against a 2.3% drop in Western Europe.

But countries that have generally sent a large number of visitors to the United States have experienced major declines.

Among the first 10 countries abroad, abroad, only two Japan and Italy saw an increase from one year to the next in July. Visitors to India, who ranked secondly, fell by 5.5%, while those in China dropped by almost 14%.

India has experienced previously warm relationships in the Trump administration, in the midst of steep prices and geopolitical tensions, while a trade war and prevails over large (since then) against Chinese students have raised concerns among Chinese tourists.

Deborah Friedland, director general of the financial service company Eisner Advisory Group, said that the American travel industry faced several opposite winds on the rise of travel costs, political uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Since his return to functions for a second term in January, Trump has doubled some of the hard line policies that have defined his first mandate, relaunch a travel ban mainly targeting African and Middle East countries, tightening the rules concerning visa approvals and accelerating mass immigration raids.

At the same time, the push for prices on foreign goods which quickly became a decisive characteristic of its second mandate gave certain citizens elsewhere that they were not desired.

A new visa integrity fees of $ 250, which is expected to come into force on October 1, adds an obstacle for travelers from non -visa exemptions such as Mexico, Argentina, India, Brazil and China. Additional costs increase the cost of the total visa to $ 442, one of the highest visitor costs in the world, according to the US Travel Association.

Any friction that we add to the travelers experience will reduce travel volumes in some amount, said Gabe Rizzi, president of Altour, a global travel management company. At the end of the summer, this will become a more urgent problem and will have to take into account the costs of travel budgets and documentation.

International spending on visitors to the United States is expected to fall below $ 169 billion this year, compared to $ 181 billion in 2024, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council.

In May, the group predicted that the United States would be the only country among the 184 that it was studying where visitors' foreign expenses fell in 2025. The conclusion was a clear indicator that the world's world attractiveness slipped, the group said.

