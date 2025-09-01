THis huge parade which takes place tomorrow in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in 1945 is intended for Xi Jinping for many audiences. For Vladimir Putin, who cost his own armed forces so much blood, it is a reminder that Russia can never turn away from China. For Kim Jong-un, conscientiously present, it is the lesson on which, ultimately, is the boss. For Taiwan, this is a message that resistance will be futile. For Donald Trump, watching on television, it will be a demonstration of how a real dictator makes a parade, with very disciplined thunderstorms of the troops and millions of citizens encouraging them, whether they like it or not.

XI will always have worries behind his impenetrable expression on the revision stand. The main figures of the military management will be missing because he felt the need to purge them, the senior official of the Liu Jianchao foreign policy also disappearing from the public's view last month. It hardly resembles leadership ready for conflict. None of the soldiers who go beyond the past will never have fought in a war. China's longer -term structural problems are becoming clearer: slowdown in growth, youth unemployment, high demographic problems and demographic problems are not far away. In mid-secle, China will have less than half of the number of young men of military age that she has today.

XI is therefore more in a hurry to strengthen the Chinese power than it leaves. And this year, he has the luckiest geopolitical manna since the arrival of Nixon in 1972 to see Mao. President Trump has so seriously read China when he launched the prices of the Swinging Liberation Day in April that Beijing was able to show the world that it can face America. Control of most of the global supply of rare land and critical minerals, now authorized and limited by China, turned out to be a decisive negotiation advantage. The United States's trade policy towards China has become reversed, even opening the offer of advanced NVIDIA chips that Joe Biden did not allow, because the Chinese breeds of the Deepseek pioneer to be ahead of Silicon Valley.

I can improve your life, President XI said to Anti-West Alliance

However, anyone who has been Minister of Foreign Affairs knows that relations with India must be manipulated with the greatest care. This can be a proud, stubborn and nationalist country, all the more in the Modi era. The colonial past has left him extremely unclear to bow to the pressure of Western powers. Its leaders see the world above all through the objective of a tense relationship with Pakistan, which still broke out in open conflict earlier this year after a shocking terrorist attack. India reacts particularly strongly to any third -party country claiming to arbitrate in its rivalry with Pakistan.

An understanding of India could produce three rules to manage its leaders: never adopt an intimidation and threatening posture; Never pretend to resolve his differences with Pakistan from outside; Never behave as if the Pakistani army was one of your best friends. In recent weeks, Trump has managed to break these three rules. The taxation of prices of 50% is very little likely to reduce India in commercial talks. But the attitude towards Pakistan to the White House will have been more important to push Modify Trumps calls than the presidents claimed to have resolved recent fights in the list of wars he finished and his personal accommodation of the Pakistani army chief to have lunch will have rabid the leaders in Delhi.

There cannot be a deliberate American strategy to bring India closer to China. It must therefore be the product of ignorance or false calculation. Unfortunately, this geopolitical gift to China adds to an increasing stack of gifts which means that XI has a Christmas start. Throughout Southeast Asia, countries like Vietnam that have tried to help the United States by becoming a house for manufacturing outside China are beaten by pricing threats. Trumps severe treatment for Brazil shows that Latin America that China is a more reliable partner. Huge cuts in help in the United States leave countries across Africa looking for Chinese assistance.

Where the United States leaves a vacancy, China intervenes, announcing $ 500 million for the World Health Organization while America is withdrawing. Chinese diplomats have a greater influence in UNESCO, in the International Telecommunications Syndicate in their mode, in their mode, which establishes global communication standards and the United Nations system in general. XI will have scratched this weekend while Antnio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, acclaimed China as a fundamental pillar of the multilateral system. This for a country that tramples human rights in Tibet and Xinjiang, has broken its promise to maintain freedom in Hong Kong and uses state subsidies to distort international trade. Despite all this, he can now present himself as a champion of the order based on the rules and the house of clean energy technology and renewable energies to start.

It is difficult to think of a historic precedent for a great power presenting its main rival with so many opportunities. Athens has never given such gifts to Sparta, nor in Great Britain to Imperial Germany or the United States to the Soviet Union. Except inversed soon, there will be consequences that the West will regret. Trump was reassuring in his Xis account passed by words when I invade Taiwan, apparently, I will never do it as long as your president, but that Xi looks at his unzpted soldiers pass, he knows that using them to assault the beaches of Taiwans is not his plan.

It is much more likely that he has the intention of Taiwan to fall into the knees of the Liberation Army of the Peoples without having to fight. This requires a serious political division in Taiwan, now for regular intensification; Suspicions of American reliability, recently reinforced by high prices; Diplomatic support for China worldwide, now increasing; And a time when the United States does not want to start the Second World War on a distant island. Such a crisis, which would have much more important economic and geostrategic consequences than any other event since the end of the Cold War, is getting closer.

There is a price to pay, in foreign affairs, to act without understanding other nations, especially when they are as important as China and India. Do not be surprised if, shortly, the West must pay this full price.