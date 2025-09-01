Politics
Camilla fought attempted an indecent assault in adolescence, said the book
Daniela RéphPrincipal royal correspondent
Queen Camilla was the victim of an indecent assault attempt in adolescence, according to a new book on the royal family. The queen would have rejected her attacker using the heel of her shoe.
The attempted assault is told in power and the palace by the former royal editor of the Times newspaper, Valentine Low.
He said that the Queen told Boris Johnson the story of her experience in 2008 when he was mayor of London.
It is reported that the Queen was 16 or 17 years old when the incident occurred on a train for Paddington station.
The man would have touched the teenager Camilla Shand when she removed her shoe and hit her with it.
It was, she told Johnson, something that her mother had told her to do if she found herself in this situation.
Upon her arrival in London, she reported the incident to the station staff and the man was arrested.
The Buckingham Palace has made no official statement on history but does not dispute the details of the account.
“She did it responsible,” Low on the BBC Radio 4 bbc program said.
“Not only was it ingenious and strong, she was a responsible citizen to ensure that man was arrested.”
A large part of the Queen's public work in recent years has supported victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and rape.
She is a boss of the Safelive charitable organization and has visited women's shelters and rape crisis centers across the United Kingdom and in the world.
In a certain number of powerful speeches, she explained the courage of those who have undergone domestic violence and why they should not feel fear or stigma to manifest themselves.
In a speech in 2020, she said: “Thanks to my work, I spoke to many women who lived with coercive control and domestic violence and, fortunately, to go out to the other end while the victims not the victims.
“These are some of the most courageous people I have ever met. Their stories are heartbreaking and have even reduced the most difficult of their listeners to tears. This is why it is so vital that these survivors should no longer feel ashamed or blame.”
And during a reception in Clarence House in April for Safelives, she spoke of domestic violence.
“I wouldn't be standing here if it was 10 years ago because we wouldn't have talked about that – it was a taboo subject. No one really wanted to talk about it.
“But now, 10 years later, we have survivors telling their story who years ago would have been too ashamed to manifest themselves to tell their stories, but now they will get up and speak and inspire others to speak.”
Sources close to the Queen say that she is not made public with the attempted attack before to avoid drawing attention to her experience rather than the victims with whom she is working now.
They also say that this episode has not motivated the Queen to get involved in the support of domestic violence organizations, because this work arises from the victim of the stories of the victims over the years.
“She didn't want to draw attention to her to the detriment of their experiences,” said Low.
“She has heard a large part of the stories over the years and has a very deep and sincere interest in this issue and everything does not make an incident when she was a teenager.”
The royal sources also say that if the discussion on the past experience of the Queen helps to destroy what too many girls are still suffering today, it would be a positive of what was a negative episode.
During the weekend, the Times also reported that Elizabeth II wanted to stay in the European Union At the time of Brexit.
Low told the BBC: “If anything, the end of the queen was a reluctant remains like many of us.
“Many people in this country were very critical of the EU … But they didn't want to change, they thought we would not be better. I think that's what she felt.
“She has certainly had criticisms of the EU.”
Low also told the policy of the Prince of Wales, which, according to Low, has “always been in enormous pain to make sure that it does not work on any political toes”.
On the charitable organization of Prince William's homeless, launched in 2023, Low said that the prince had spoken to ministers first so as not to “disturb” them.
“I think it's possible an approach slightly different from what his father had.”
Details of help and support for sexual abuse and sexual abuse or violence are available in the United Kingdom BBC Action Line.
