Trump demands that pharmaceutical companies release success rates for covid drugs





President Donald Trump demanded that pharmaceutical companies disclose data relating to the success rates of their “drugs” to eliminate the “disorder” of the gap on products, although certain information already seems to be available.

In a social article on Trum on Monday, Trump wrote that he had seen “extraordinary” information from Pfizer, and others “who have never been released to the public. He expressed skepticism as to the reason why the data was not published despite the division on the success of the “drugs” covers.

“They show me big numbers and results, but they don't seem to show them to many others,” Trump wrote. “I want them to show them now, to the CDC and to the public, and to eliminate this waste, in one way or another !!!”

He did not specify what data he would like to be released, nor which specific “drugs” he meant, whether vaccination or antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid.

Pfizer, the only company appointed by Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comments. In a press release announcing its distribution of new vaccinations last week, the company included a link to its last presentation, from May, on its vaccination efficiency.

The presentation of Modernas, also of May, is also available on the website of food administrations and drugs.

In May 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Trump launched Operation Warp Speed, a partnership between the public and private sectors to advance a coded vaccination. Trump defended the Warp Speed ​​operation as a success despite the rampant anti-vaccination feeling.

He referred to the Warp Speed ​​operation in his article, saying that he hoped that it was as “brilliant” as some have praised him.

Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., Echoes Trump's call for “radical transparency” in an article on X on Monday, describing Trump's project during his first presidency as a crowning.

“People who criticize the president prevails over the Warp Speed ​​operation are generally distorted and carefully select their facts,” wrote Cassidy. “We must be honest about the success of Operation Warp Speed.”

Vaccinations must be approved through the FDA, which obliges companies to submit data for examination. Since 2020, manufacturers have submitted new vaccines cocvated for approval to target specific strains similar to annual vaccination on flu.

The latest vaccination strain has been approved unanimously to be distributed this fall by the FDA vaccines and biological products.

The Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced last week that there would be restrictions on the recommendations for those who could obtain the vaccine. Vaccination would be approved for adults 65 and over as well as for children and adults with at least one medical condition that endangers them in serious illness, he said.

Kennedy is a well -known skeptic of the vaccine that has ended all members of the Center for Disease Control and the prevention of the Vaccine Advisory Committee this summer.

The conflict against vaccination reached a fever last week when former CDC director Susan Monarez was dismissed. His dismissal led to a massive exodus of other senior officials from the agency and protests outside the CDC headquarters in Atlanta.

