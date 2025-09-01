Kaesang again underlined the support of PSI in Prabowo, leaving the results of the solo congress

Jakarta, kompas.com – The President (Ketum) of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep again underlined the full support of the Indonesian president Prabowo Suubianto.

According to Kaesang, since PSI organized a congress in Solo, in the center of Java, a few months ago, his party confirmed this support.

“The 2025 PSI solo congress has confirmed to fully support the management of Mr. President Prabowo. Kaesang firmly thanks to his declaration on Monday (1/9/2025).

Kaesang stressed that the PSI DPP will fully support the government and the President Prabowo program.

“Pro-peuples and corruption eradication programs are important programs that are urgent to continue,” he said.

Kaesang also responded to some of the content on social networks that tried to confuse Prabowo, PSI and the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

According to PSI, the question was not true and misleading.

“The PSI DPP firmly declares that it is a lie and a deception. It is a sheep fight that wants divisions between the leaders and the children of the nation,” he said again.

In addition, PSI made the best prayer for the Indonesian people.

“The best prayer for the Indonesian nation and the people,” said Kaesang.



