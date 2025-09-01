



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen sharing light moments and walking hand during the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin on Monday, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif examined the leaders passed it during the group's photo session.Prime Minister Modi, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were also seen to laugh together and engage in a cordial conversation, highlighting the camaraderie among the three leaders of the summit. Viral: Pak PM Sharif considers the bromance Putin-Modi steals projectors at the SCO top The interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging prospects with President Putin and President XI at the SCO summit, Prime Minister Modi posted on X, as well as photos of the event. Survey Should India prioritize the strengthening of links with Russia on other nations? Foreign Minister Vikram Misri confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will address the plenary session of the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit later during the day. The Prime Minister will speak to the plenary session of the summit, where he will describe an India approach to promote regional cooperation under the aegis of SCO, said Misri.After the plenary, PM Modi should hold a bilateral meeting with Putin. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also met XI, where the two leaders agreed that India and China are development partners, not rivals. They underlined the need for peace along the border, supported a mutually acceptable resolution of the border issue and agreed to resume direct flights. Modi also invited Xi to attend the Summit of the BRICS 2026 in India.In another commitment, PM Modi met Xis Close Help Cai Qi in Tianjin. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi shared his vision of Indian-Chinese relations, while Cai reaffirmed Beijing the intention to deepen the exchanges. Misri said that a banquet had been replaced by a brief interaction due to planning constraints.The SCO currently has 10 Member States, India becoming a full member in 2017. How Russia's S-400 helped India to Operation Sindoor against Pakistan

Meanwhile, Indias S-400 Sudarshan anti-missile defense systems played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor in the night of May 7 and 8. The Indian Air Force managed to intercept Pakistani drones and missiles aimed at 15 Indian cities, according to the reports of experts in the field.Managers confirmed that the debris of Pakistani drones and missiles had been recovered from several sites, providing evidence of the attack. India integrated and air defense systems have thwarted the attempt, preventing key asset damage.The name of the Indias S-400 Sudarshan chakra for the Russian manufacturing triumf system can start targets up to 400 km and detect threats up to 600 km. Equipped with a phase network radar, it can follow more than 100 targets simultaneously and neutralize threats ranging from drones to ballistic missiles.India signed an agreement of $ 5.43 billion with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 units, the first of which was deployed in Punjab in 2021. The advanced system is considered a game changer in South Asia, strengthening the India Multicile Air Defense and giving it a strategic advantage against Pakistan and China.The government described the strikes of May 7 as targeted, measured and not climbed, stating that no Pakistani military installation was targeted. However, after Pakistan intensified on Wednesday, Indian forces retaliated, neutralizing the Pakistani air defense systems, including one in Lahore.

