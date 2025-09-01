



The surprisingly frank comments contradict the position of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who insisted on the unbalanced pact, which established a basic rate of 15% on European exports, had nothing to do with the maintenance of American president Donald prevails over Ukraine.

There is no link between the two, von der Leyensaid at a press conference in Finland on Friday when asked if the security problems had influenced the EU to accept the July agreement. She defended the pact, which was criticized in certain European capitals, an embarrassing capitulation of American requests, as a good commercial deal.

But Costa, which represents the interests of the EU governments in Brussels, has recognized the frustration felt by many Europeans, who perceive the Union as having been too passive to shape these summer developments on trade, relations with the United States and Ukraine.

He also shot a warning on Washington, which attacked the EU on its technological regulations, arguing that they constitute regulatory overtaking and censorship. Trump threatened last week to slap the prices on nations whose digital rules discriminate American companies.

Our partners, whose United States, should know that the EU will always defend its sovereignty, its citizens, its societies and its values, said Costa. Diplomacy should never be confused with complacency.

A revolt was slowly built within the Commission while senior officials express their dissatisfaction with the EUS response to American sabers and prevail over continuous threats.

Teresa Ribera, executive vice-president of the European commissions, told the Financial Times on Friday that the EU could not be subject to the will of a third country, while the industrial strategy commissioner, Sphane Sourn, said last week that the EU-US trade agreement should be revised if the intentions of trumps have been transformed into declarations.

