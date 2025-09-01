SCO Summit: Xi Jinping is looking for an extended role in the Shanghai cooperation organization with the Development Bank

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China would accelerate the construction of a SCO development bank at the annual Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin on Monday, while seeking to extend the influence and scope of the organization.

Currently, as the world situation becomes more complex and turbulent, the Member States face more difficult security and development responsibilities, Xi said in the opening remarks of the forum. XI has promised $ 1.4 billion in loans over the next three years for OCS members, not specifically appointed for this new bank.

PM Modi in China live

With the addition of the bank and the emphasis placed on the supply of loans, Mr. XI tries to expand the scope of the organization.

He wants to provide another world order because the order of the United States in the world is in decline. This is the main story, said Alfred Wu, professor at the National University of Singapores Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

XI also said that states should oppose the mentality of the Cold War, confrontation and intimidation based on the block, and to protect the international system with the United Nations to its heart while pleading for an equal and ordered multipolar world, inclusive economic globalization and promote the construction of a fairer and reasonable global governance system.

Mr. Xis' messaging has not moved away from the past comments of Chinas, as the opposition to a Cold War mentality is a reference to the American opposition from China, as well as its withdrawal of funding from certain UN agencies. But right now, its consistency is the message, Wu said.

Founded in 2001, SCO members now include Russia, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tadjikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan and Mongolia are observant states, and 14 other countries, mainly from Southeast Asia and the Middle East, serve as dialogue partners.

The summit comes from days before a planned military parade that Beijing will host, and the country takes the opportunity to invite its allies and neighbors.