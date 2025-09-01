KPK Investigation of the flow of money linked to the corruption of the Hajj quota at the Ministry of Religion

JAKARTA – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) continues to explore the money flow to the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) concerning the distribution of Hajj quotas in 2023-2024, which ended up having problems.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said this money came from the travel agent or the travel agent for Hajj and Omra to the association that supervises him. There have been a number of witnesses who were interviewed concerning the flow.

“Of course, the KPK investigates the flow of money flowing from pilgrims or managers of Hajj travel agencies to the parties linked to the Ministry of Religion,” Budi told journalists from the KPK Merah Putih building, Kuningan Persada, South Jakarta, Monday, September 1.

“This is explored, in particular with regard to this flow, we also investigate witnesses who have been summoned before, either associations or pilgrims traveling,” he continued.

Meanwhile, when they were asked if there was a flow of money to the former Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Budi did not want to answer much.

“It goes into investigation equipment,” he said.

The KPK asked Yaqut the testimony as a witness in the case of corruption of quotas and the implementation of the Hajj in 2023-2024 at the Ministry of Religion.

The former minister of the time of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was questioned by the investigators at around 7 am. After being questioned, little was transmitted by Yaqut.

“Putting only the information I transmitted in the previous exam. There is therefore an in -depth investigation,” Yaqut told journalists.

Yaqut said he received dozens of questions from the investigators. Asked about the distribution of 20,000 additional hajj quotas from the Saudi government in difficulty, the former Minister of the era of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) did not want to speak much.

“The equipment was requested by the investigators. … I transmitted information on the survey linked to what was requested during the first exam,” he said.

Previously, the KPK has published a general warrant (Sprindik) for an alleged corruption in the addition of quotas and the implementation of the Hajj. This institution considered that the program had been made so that they could make forced efforts.

The General Sprindik uses article 2 paragraph 1 and / or article 3 of the law number 31 of 1999 concerning the eradication of criminal acts of corruption as modified by law 2021 in conjunction with article 55 paragraph 1 of the penal code. This means that there are state losses that occur due to this corrupt practice.

The losses of state in the case of corruption of the quota and the Hajj for the period 2023-2024 would have reached more than 1 Billion of IDR. This amount is still increasing because it is only the initial calculation of the KPK which continues to coordinate with the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK).

This case began with the supply of 20,000 additional hajj quotas from the Saudi government for Indonesia to reduces the queues for pilgrims.

However, recently, the distribution proved to be problematic because it was divided equally, namely 50% for the ordinary hajj and 50% for the special Hajj.

In fact, on the basis of the law, the distribution should be 92% for the ordinary hajj and 8% for the special Hajj.

