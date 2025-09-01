Politics
KPK Investigation of the flow of money linked to the corruption of the Hajj quota at the Ministry of Religion
JAKARTA – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) continues to explore the money flow to the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) concerning the distribution of Hajj quotas in 2023-2024, which ended up having problems.
KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said this money came from the travel agent or the travel agent for Hajj and Omra to the association that supervises him. There have been a number of witnesses who were interviewed concerning the flow.
“Of course, the KPK investigates the flow of money flowing from pilgrims or managers of Hajj travel agencies to the parties linked to the Ministry of Religion,” Budi told journalists from the KPK Merah Putih building, Kuningan Persada, South Jakarta, Monday, September 1.
“This is explored, in particular with regard to this flow, we also investigate witnesses who have been summoned before, either associations or pilgrims traveling,” he continued.
Meanwhile, when they were asked if there was a flow of money to the former Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Budi did not want to answer much.
“It goes into investigation equipment,” he said.
The KPK asked Yaqut the testimony as a witness in the case of corruption of quotas and the implementation of the Hajj in 2023-2024 at the Ministry of Religion.
The former minister of the time of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was questioned by the investigators at around 7 am. After being questioned, little was transmitted by Yaqut.
“Putting only the information I transmitted in the previous exam. There is therefore an in -depth investigation,” Yaqut told journalists.
Yaqut said he received dozens of questions from the investigators. Asked about the distribution of 20,000 additional hajj quotas from the Saudi government in difficulty, the former Minister of the era of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) did not want to speak much.
“The equipment was requested by the investigators. … I transmitted information on the survey linked to what was requested during the first exam,” he said.
Previously, the KPK has published a general warrant (Sprindik) for an alleged corruption in the addition of quotas and the implementation of the Hajj. This institution considered that the program had been made so that they could make forced efforts.
The General Sprindik uses article 2 paragraph 1 and / or article 3 of the law number 31 of 1999 concerning the eradication of criminal acts of corruption as modified by law 2021 in conjunction with article 55 paragraph 1 of the penal code. This means that there are state losses that occur due to this corrupt practice.
The losses of state in the case of corruption of the quota and the Hajj for the period 2023-2024 would have reached more than 1 Billion of IDR. This amount is still increasing because it is only the initial calculation of the KPK which continues to coordinate with the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK).
This case began with the supply of 20,000 additional hajj quotas from the Saudi government for Indonesia to reduces the queues for pilgrims.
However, recently, the distribution proved to be problematic because it was divided equally, namely 50% for the ordinary hajj and 50% for the special Hajj.
In fact, on the basis of the law, the distribution should be 92% for the ordinary hajj and 8% for the special Hajj.
The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)
|
Sources
2/ https://voi.id/en/news/510808
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- My mother insulted on the Congress-RJD stadium: PM Modi becomes emotional after slogans abusive to Bihar | India News
- The buildings destroyed and saved the ongoing efforts after the deadly earthquake
- Trump Using the National Guard in Los An
- Not Sri Mlyani, it is the longest Minister of Finance in the History of the Republic of Indonesia
- Paige Kieft and Adele Jardemar earn Atlantic 10 Field Hockey Weekly Honors
- 89,000 UK hospitality jobs lost since the job budget
- Erdogan: This American decision is incompatible with the reason for the existence of Fakti's UN news.bg – World
- Imran Khan Reaffrms Ptis decision to leave the pursuit committee
- The Attorney General introduces the Democratic Party's lock on the sentence committee.
- Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka Us Open Tennis Free Stream: Time, TV Channel, Where To Watch
- Podcast Host: If my ancestors owned slaves, 'Eff'
- Long-term symptoms of Covid-19: a review