Iran is ready to engage with us for a win-win solution





During a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 25th summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin, China on Monday, President Pezeshkian stressed the need for an increase in commercial volume and commercial interactions between Iran and Turkey, stressing that the facilitation of the bank and personalized cooperation is crucial to achieve this goal. Pezeshkian stressed the importance of maintaining unity in the Islamic world and strengthening regional cooperation, expressing its commitment to promote relations with neighboring countries. The Iranian president praised Turkey’s position against the Israeli regime's crimes and his decision to break economic ties with the regime. He also expressed his support for agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at stabilizing peace in the region, while opposing any foreign military presence in the Caucasus. Regarding the Iranian nuclear program, Pezeshkian said that Iran had initiated negotiations and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (AIEA) in new executives. He said Iran is ready to initiate indirect dialogue with the United States according to the recognition of nuclear rights of Islamic republics, aimed at a win-win solution. He warned that the European parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement do not have legitimacy to invoke the Snapback mechanism because of their inability to fulfill the obligations, warning that such actions would disrupt the ongoing discussions. Pezeshkian also noted that Iran and Turkey share similar positions on preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and political stability in Iraq. He also congratulated Erdogan on the occasion of Turkey's victory day, also known as the Turkish armed forces day, expressing the hope of constructive cooperation between the armed forces of the two nations. For his part, President Erdogan confirmed Turkey's support to Iran law to peaceful nuclear activities, declaring that the activation of the Snapback mechanism would be non -constructive. He recognized Iran's concerns while pleading for a continuous dialogue with the IAEA, suggesting that maintaining communication with the United States would thwart the conspiracies of Israel. Erdogan underlined the urgency to convene the High Level Cooperation Council between Iran and Turkey and has announced its intention to visit Iran for this purpose. He reiterated the importance of political stability in Iraq and called in the end of massacres and crimes in Gaza, highlighting current consultations with leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to stabilize peace to the Caucasus. The Turkish President concluded by asking his Iranian counterpart to control his warm greetings from the head of the Islamic revolution, the Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. MNA /

