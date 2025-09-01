Queen Camilla was sexually assaulted in adolescence, claims the new book

Need to know A new book entitled Power and the Palace Details a report by Queen Camilla on a sexual assault that she experienced in adolescence

In a 2008 conversation with the mayor of the London era, Boris Johnson, Camilla told the moment when a man got her hands as she went up the train, according to the book

Queen Camilla focused on a large part of her life on the defense of survivors of sexual and domestic violence

A new book on the relationship between the British royal family and the country's politicians details a story given by Queen Camilla on a sexual assault that she experienced in adolescence.

An extract from the new book by Valentine Low Power and palace, published in Time On Sunday August 31, says the first meetings between Camilla, now aged 78, and the mayor of London, Boris Johnson, in 2008.

According to Guto Harri, director of communications who worked with Johnson, 61, when he was the newly elected mayor of London at the time, Camilla invited Johnson to Clarence House for a first meeting.

Harri said Camilla had shared a deeply personal story of her adolescence at their meeting, linked to Johnson's plan to open three rape crisis centers in London.

“”[The] A serious conversation they had took place about the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl, “writes Low in the book.

“She was on a train by going to Paddington, she was about 16, 17 years old and a guy moved further on her hand and further” at that time, Johnson had asked what had happened next. She replied: “I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit her in the nuts with the heel.” Harri said: “She was put enough in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say:” This man has just attacked me “, and he was arrested.” “”

Charles and Camilla, around 1972.

Hulton-Allemman / Corbis / Corbis collection via Getty



“The relevance of this conversation was that Johnson at the time wanted to open three rape crises [centers]. There was already one in southern London, and he wanted to open those in the east, west and northern London, Low written. Harri said, “I think she officially opened two of them out of three. No one asked why interest, why commitment. But that's what he returned. “”

The Buckingham Palace refused to comment when it is reached by people.

Camilla has long supported victims of rape, domestic violence and sexual abuse a key priority for her public work. In March, she contacted Gisle Pelicot to congratulate her on her extraordinary dignity and courage.

The queen was extremely affected by the rape trial in recent years in the south of France, which ended with the husband of the Pelicots, Dominique, found guilty of drugs on several occasions and raping her 50 -year -old wife.

“As long -term supporters of the survivors of domestic and sexual abuses, the queen wrote to Madame Pelicot in private, said royal aid Nowsweek. It was really his instigation and his determination to write to express the support of the highest level. “”

The palace assistant said that this statement has also resonated deeply with Queen Camilla. As [Pelicot] Rightly, why should she feel like a victim or hide in shame?

“She helped highlight a very important societal problem despite all the personal suffering she had crossed, they continued from the admiration of Camillas.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on July 23, 2025.

Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty



Last year, the Queen also organized a reception at the Buckingham Palace to recognize the supporters of survivors of sexual assault and mark the revival of the washing bag project, which provides toiletries to people affected by rape and abuse.

“Each of you has a powerful story to tell: whether you work in this country or abroad; whether you are based in a refuge, a reference center for sexual assault, a charitable organization, parliament or, above all, you are a survivor,” she said in part during the event, approaching the center staff, police officers of services and other guests.

Can't have enough of the royals of people? Register for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It has also been involved in a number of other projects to defend the victims, including Safelives, a charitable organization that works to stop domestic violence. In 2024, she also appeared in a television documentary entitled His Majesty the Queen: behind closed doors This followed the queen as she works to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence.

In a speech in 2021 to a Women of the World eventCamilla condemned the culture of silence that promotes attackers and prevents victims from manifesting themselves.

After all, the rapists were not born, they are built, she said at the time. And it takes a whole masculine and woman community to dismantle the lies, words and actions that promote a culture in which sexual assault is considered normal and in which it shame the victim.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Hotline of Sexual Assault at 1-800-656-Hope (4673) or go to Rainn.org.