

tilting legend Vladimir Smirnov / AP / Pool Sputnik Kremlin

Tianjin, Chinese Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Monday on the sidelines of a regional summit in China in an exposure of in -depth links when New Delhi's relations with Washington are stretched on the purchase of Russian oil.

The two leaders had talks after attending the key session of the Shanghai cooperation organization gathering in the port city of Tianjin, where discussions focused on regional stability, bilateral trade and energy cooperation.

In his remarks to open talks, Modi described Moscow's partnership as “special and privileged”. Putin addressed Modi as a “dear friend” and praised Russia's links with India as special, friendly and confident.

“Russia and India have had special relationships for decades. Friendly, confident. This is the basis for the development of our relationships in the future,” said Putin.

Putin plans to go to India in December for the 23rd Annual Summit of India-Russia, according to her foreign affairs advisor Yuri Ushakov.

Exposed relations

Modi used the SCO meeting to accommodate initiatives aimed at interrupting the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and called on stakeholders to advance constructively.

“To put an end to the conflict as soon as possible and to establish peace permanently, we must discover a means. It is a call of all humanity,” said Modi.

Putin was accompanied by a large delegation which included senior government officials. The Russian state media reported that before they sit for their official meeting, Putin and Modi spoke in-head for almost an hour in a Russian manufacturing limousine that regularly makes trips abroad.

A few moments before the leaders aligned themselves for a group photo, Modi was seen shaking Putin's hand with the enthusiasm of an old friend, bursting into his warm laugh. The moment was contagious when Putin smiled and gleams, while Chinese President Xi Jinping made a measured smile. The trio, surrounded by vigilant interlocutors, chatted with animation for a few seconds.

Modi met XI before the opening of the summit on Sunday and the two leaders undertook to resolve their border differences and strengthen cooperation.

Washington reappearing China, Russia and India

The bilateral meeting on Monday between Modi and Putin gave additional importance due to the next few days after the US President Donald Trump has imposed additional 25% prices on Indian imports, increasing total tasks to a steep 50%, in retaliation for continuous purchases of Russian oil at reduced prices.

Washington has repeatedly warned New Delhi against the purchase of Russian Brut, which, according to him, partly maintained Moscow -free revenues to finance the Ukraine War. India defended its imports as essential to meet the growing energy needs of its 1.4 billion people.

Analysts said that Trump's steep prices and the tone from the White House brought New Delhi closer to China and Russia.

“While Indian-Chinese re-interviews started a lot before Trump, its policies accelerate a process by which India seems to work much more closely with China and Russia to repel economic unilateralism that it is witness to the United States,” said Harsh Pant, vice-president of foreign policy in New Delhi Think the Observation Research Foundation.

Modi went to Russia twice last year. The first was a visit to Moscow for talks with Putin in July, which was his first trip to Russia since Ukraine's large -scale invasion by Kremlin forces in February 2022. He then went to Kazan in October for the BRICS Block of Development economies.

Trump's reaction

While Xi, Putin and Modi showed an extraordinary unit, Trump continued on Monday to rush to New Delhi.

While the summit ended, Trump instructed in an article on social networks that, historically, the American-Indian commercial relationship “was a completely unilateral disaster!” Trump has also bristled India that the increase in its Russian oil purchases and has only reported on a trade agreement with New Delhi is in sight.

“They have now proposed to cut their prices to nothing, but it is late,” said Trump on the program on his social platform Truth. “They should have done it years ago. Just a few simple facts for people to think !!!”

SCO nations share a history of commercial partnerships

Russia has had close links with India since the Cold War, and the importance of New Delhi as a key trading partner has increased since the war between Moscow and Ukraine.

China and India have become key Russian oil buyers after the West avoided Russian exports to punish Moscow.

India has historically bought most of its crude in the Middle East, but the third largest crude importer in the world after China and the United States began to buy Russian oil available at reduced prices. Russia now represents around 37% of total oil imports in India, according to analysts and Indian officials.

Trade between India and Russia has increased sharply in recent years, reaching a record of $ 68.7 billion during the year 2024-25. Imports from Russia have reached approximately $ 64 billion and India exports totaled around $ 5 billion, said Indian government data.

The two nations aspire to strengthen exchanges at $ 100 billion by 2030.

Modi's meeting with Putin underlined New Delhi's position according to which India has prevented its former strategic and reliable partners and has sufficient strategic autonomy in its foreign policy to maintain and strengthen its multidimensional partnership, said Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, international business expert at the Jindal School of Affairs in New Delhi.

At the same time, the Indian government hopes that the current time between India and the United States is a temporary aberration, said Chaulia.

“Then India can come back happily to the Russian cake and eat the American pie as part of its multi-alignment strategy,” said Chaulia.