Politics
Modi and Putin affirm a special relationship when India faces
Tianjin, Chinese Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Monday on the sidelines of a regional summit in China in an exposure of in -depth links when New Delhi's relations with Washington are stretched on the purchase of Russian oil.
The two leaders had talks after attending the key session of the Shanghai cooperation organization gathering in the port city of Tianjin, where discussions focused on regional stability, bilateral trade and energy cooperation.
In his remarks to open talks, Modi described Moscow's partnership as “special and privileged”. Putin addressed Modi as a “dear friend” and praised Russia's links with India as special, friendly and confident.
“Russia and India have had special relationships for decades. Friendly, confident. This is the basis for the development of our relationships in the future,” said Putin.
Putin plans to go to India in December for the 23rd Annual Summit of India-Russia, according to her foreign affairs advisor Yuri Ushakov.
Exposed relations
Modi used the SCO meeting to accommodate initiatives aimed at interrupting the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and called on stakeholders to advance constructively.
“To put an end to the conflict as soon as possible and to establish peace permanently, we must discover a means. It is a call of all humanity,” said Modi.
Putin was accompanied by a large delegation which included senior government officials. The Russian state media reported that before they sit for their official meeting, Putin and Modi spoke in-head for almost an hour in a Russian manufacturing limousine that regularly makes trips abroad.
A few moments before the leaders aligned themselves for a group photo, Modi was seen shaking Putin's hand with the enthusiasm of an old friend, bursting into his warm laugh. The moment was contagious when Putin smiled and gleams, while Chinese President Xi Jinping made a measured smile. The trio, surrounded by vigilant interlocutors, chatted with animation for a few seconds.
Modi met XI before the opening of the summit on Sunday and the two leaders undertook to resolve their border differences and strengthen cooperation.
Washington reappearing China, Russia and India
The bilateral meeting on Monday between Modi and Putin gave additional importance due to the next few days after the US President Donald Trump has imposed additional 25% prices on Indian imports, increasing total tasks to a steep 50%, in retaliation for continuous purchases of Russian oil at reduced prices.
Washington has repeatedly warned New Delhi against the purchase of Russian Brut, which, according to him, partly maintained Moscow -free revenues to finance the Ukraine War. India defended its imports as essential to meet the growing energy needs of its 1.4 billion people.
Analysts said that Trump's steep prices and the tone from the White House brought New Delhi closer to China and Russia.
“While Indian-Chinese re-interviews started a lot before Trump, its policies accelerate a process by which India seems to work much more closely with China and Russia to repel economic unilateralism that it is witness to the United States,” said Harsh Pant, vice-president of foreign policy in New Delhi Think the Observation Research Foundation.
Modi went to Russia twice last year. The first was a visit to Moscow for talks with Putin in July, which was his first trip to Russia since Ukraine's large -scale invasion by Kremlin forces in February 2022. He then went to Kazan in October for the BRICS Block of Development economies.
Trump's reaction
While Xi, Putin and Modi showed an extraordinary unit, Trump continued on Monday to rush to New Delhi.
While the summit ended, Trump instructed in an article on social networks that, historically, the American-Indian commercial relationship “was a completely unilateral disaster!” Trump has also bristled India that the increase in its Russian oil purchases and has only reported on a trade agreement with New Delhi is in sight.
“They have now proposed to cut their prices to nothing, but it is late,” said Trump on the program on his social platform Truth. “They should have done it years ago. Just a few simple facts for people to think !!!”
SCO nations share a history of commercial partnerships
Russia has had close links with India since the Cold War, and the importance of New Delhi as a key trading partner has increased since the war between Moscow and Ukraine.
China and India have become key Russian oil buyers after the West avoided Russian exports to punish Moscow.
India has historically bought most of its crude in the Middle East, but the third largest crude importer in the world after China and the United States began to buy Russian oil available at reduced prices. Russia now represents around 37% of total oil imports in India, according to analysts and Indian officials.
Trade between India and Russia has increased sharply in recent years, reaching a record of $ 68.7 billion during the year 2024-25. Imports from Russia have reached approximately $ 64 billion and India exports totaled around $ 5 billion, said Indian government data.
The two nations aspire to strengthen exchanges at $ 100 billion by 2030.
Modi's meeting with Putin underlined New Delhi's position according to which India has prevented its former strategic and reliable partners and has sufficient strategic autonomy in its foreign policy to maintain and strengthen its multidimensional partnership, said Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, international business expert at the Jindal School of Affairs in New Delhi.
At the same time, the Indian government hopes that the current time between India and the United States is a temporary aberration, said Chaulia.
“Then India can come back happily to the Russian cake and eat the American pie as part of its multi-alignment strategy,” said Chaulia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/01/g-s1-86586/modi-and-putin-affirm-special-relationship-as-india-faces-steep-us-tariffs-over-russian-oil-imports
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- My mother insulted on the Congress-RJD stadium: PM Modi becomes emotional after slogans abusive to Bihar | India News
- The buildings destroyed and saved the ongoing efforts after the deadly earthquake
- Trump Using the National Guard in Los An
- Not Sri Mlyani, it is the longest Minister of Finance in the History of the Republic of Indonesia
- Paige Kieft and Adele Jardemar earn Atlantic 10 Field Hockey Weekly Honors
- 89,000 UK hospitality jobs lost since the job budget
- Erdogan: This American decision is incompatible with the reason for the existence of Fakti's UN news.bg – World
- Imran Khan Reaffrms Ptis decision to leave the pursuit committee
- The Attorney General introduces the Democratic Party's lock on the sentence committee.
- Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka Us Open Tennis Free Stream: Time, TV Channel, Where To Watch
- Podcast Host: If my ancestors owned slaves, 'Eff'
- Long-term symptoms of Covid-19: a review