Medsos flooded with prabowo sheep fighting with Jokowi, it was a hoaks





Jakarta, Kompas.com – The secretary general of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Raja Juli Antoni revealed that there was an attempt to put the sheep of President Prabowo suffered with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka and PSI. Raja Juli said that this indication had been revealed by PSI president Kaesang Pangarep, had seen a number of content on social networks which, according to him, wanted to target Prabowo and Jokowi. “Mas Kaesang gave me a message that in the middle of the bustle we face, there is a social media which is sufficiently flooded with many parts, which try to put sheep between Pak Prabowo and Mr. Jokowi, including Mas Gibran and PSI,” said Raja to the Palace, Jakarta, Monday 1/9/2025). Read also: Kaesang has not joined the legislative council of political parties with Prabowo, what's new? Raja Juli also said that he had communicated with people close to Prabowo clarifying the problems circulating through these videos. One of the contents contained stories that Jokowi raised demonstrations that have occurred in recent days. “Last night, for example, the Pak Prabowo team, we communicate quite intensely to clarify each other, Tabayun, there is a different video of the story,” said the king. “The content is therefore Mr. Jokowi to meet who, Mas Gibran met who, but it was considered a meeting to raise demonstrations that have occurred today,” he added. Read also: Kaesang underlines support for Prabowo, PSI denies the question of sheep fights with Jokowi The Forestry Minister also assured that the story that said Jokowi had raised a demonstration was a hoax. He recalled that the results of the PSI Congress some time ago had confirmed the attitude of PSI to support government programs in Prabowo. “So Mas Kaesang revealed that it is a hoaks. PSI is like the results of the Congress there are solo, the elephant party faithful to Pak Prabowo suffered. Support its leadership, continue to carry out programs of people, anti-corruption programs. When the situation is uncertain, Kompas.com remains determined to provide clear facts on the ground. Continue to follow the latest updates and important notifications in the kompas.com application. Download HERE



