The NATO ally publishes an update on new hypersonic weapons





Turkey will start the mass production of a hypersonic missile recently unveiled in 2026, said the manufacturer of Turkish weapons Roketsan during a defense industry event during the weekend. Nowsweek contacted the Ministry of Defense of Turkey to comment. Why it matters By developing the Tayfun 4 block, Turkey has joined a limited group of nations – including Russia, China, the United States and Iran – with hypersonic missile programs, signaling Ankara's boom as a missile power and remodeling the military balance of Eurasia. Turkey also quickly increases its interior defense capacities in several areas with heavy military equipment such as its first aircraft carrier and jet fighters, positioning itself as a viable alternative to Western defense suppliers, including NATO allies. People pose for photographs in front of the hypersonic missile Roketsan Tayfun in the 17th International Fair of the Defense Industry (IDEF) of Turkey in Istanbul on July 24, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

What to know The Tayfun Block-4, the ballistic missile produced at the national level of Turkey, is hypersonic for its sustained speeds above Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, throughout its flight. Typical missiles only briefly reach such speeds, the CEO of Roketsan, Murat Ikinci said on Saturday. Designed to “confuse” air defense systems, Ikinci said, Tayfun weighs more than seven tonnes and is equipped with a high -speed fragmentation warhead, aimed at neutralizing strategic targets such as air defense systems and critical military infrastructure from long distances with great precision. The precise range of the weapon has not been confirmed, but the American specialized website, the war zone, said in a July report that its larger size in the medium-range ballistic missile category, which can reach distances of 620-1 860 miles. Previously, the Tayfun versions would have reached targets up to 350 miles. Roketsan's efforts to advance Turkish missile technology and expand its global defense presence have made another step with the recent test of its vertical Midlas launch system, a local system for the deployment of rapid missiles on Turkish naval ships. The TCG frigate of the Turkish Navy IstanbulThe main ship of its class was the first to receive the Midlas system. The company now seeks to export it, according to local media reports. The defense and aerospace exports of Turkey increased by almost 30% in annual shift, reaching a record of $ 7.2 billion in 2024. What people say The director general of Rketsan, Murat Ikinci, said on Saturday: “Tayfun is already in production in series with deliveries continuing to the Turkish armed forces. But Tayfun is a family. This family will have other members. Depending on the type of mission, the configuration of the warhead and the mission requirements, the Tayfun family is developing in different blocks.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in 2023: “Currently, the range of our missile is 565 kilometers. It is not enough, we will increase it at 1,000 kilometers.” What happens next Ikinci said that testing the advanced missile system will start soon.

