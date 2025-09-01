The PTI chief, Imran Khan, meets the legal team and the family in Adiala





The president of the PTI, Imran Khan, will meet his legal team and his relatives of the family in Adiala prison today, according to official sources. A list of approved visitors has already been shared with the prison authorities to facilitate the sweetness of high -level meetings.

Khan's legal team, responsible for shaping his defense, will meet him to discuss the current legal issues and party strategy. The delegation is the management of the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, the main lawyer Ahmad Owais and the lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha. Their visit underlines the importance of a direct consultation with the head of the PTI while the legal proceedings intensify.

Other representatives of the PTI are also included in the schedule of today's visits. Zaher Abbas Chaudhry, Aqeel Khan and the spokesperson for Pti Niazullah Niazi were allowed to meet Khan, ensuring that the party remains aligned with his leader despite his confinement.

Khan's family will also join today's meetings. His three sisters should meet him, marking an important moment of personal support during his incarceration. His wife's members of his wife, Bushra Bibi, should arrive tomorrow for a separate visit with the former Prime Minister.

The consecutive visits highlight the determination of PTI to remain closely linked to Khan when it continues to face legal and political challenges. For party loyalists, meetings reaffirm Khan's central role in the development of PTI's current strategy.

With the planned legal and family interactions, today's development reflects a mixture of political coordination and emotional solidarity for Khan within Adiala prison.

