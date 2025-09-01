Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, September 1, 2025) and underlined the need to speed up a cease-fire in Ukraine.

Meeting after the Summit of Heads of States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, the two leaders reaffirmed their support for the strengthening of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release, adding that Mr. Modi told Mr. Putin that he was looking forward to this year.

The two leaders went together instead of the bilateral meeting after Monday, September 1, 2025) Mornings Summit. Conversations with him [Mr. Putin] are still insightful, said Mr. Modi in an article on social networks with a photograph of them sharing a car. The Russian state media reported that the leaders were talking to the head for almost an hour in the vehicle before sitting for the meeting.

Indian sources have said that Mr. Putin wanted to travel with Mr. Modi and expected about 10 minutes so that the Prime Minister can join him. The two leaders traveled in Mr. Poutines' car to converse on various subjects and spent an additional 45 minutes in the vehicle even after reaching the place, they added.

Had an excellent meeting with President Putin … discussed the means to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, Mr. Modi said in a position after the meeting, adding that leaders had exchanged opinions on regional and global developments, including peaceful conflict resolution in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Mr. Putin addressed Mr. Modi as a dear friend and praised the Moscodes with New Delhi as a special, friendly and confident.

Russia and India have maintained special relationships for decades … This is the basis for the development of our relationships in the future, said Putin.

In Ukraine, the Russian president said that the expansion towards the east of the Organization of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) should be addressed for lasting peace in the region. This crisis was not triggered by the attack of Russia against Ukraine, but was the result of a coup in Ukraine, which was supported and provoked by the West, said Putin in his speech to the member states of the group.

The second reason for the crisis is West's constant attempts to drag Ukraine in NATO, he added.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Mr. Modi after his arrival in Tianjin for the summit and urged the Prime Minister to deliver an appropriate signal to Russia. Modis calls for accelerating efforts for a ceasefire that comes a few days after US President Donald Trump, who welcomed Putin in Alaska, abandoned his request for a ceasefire saying that Kyiv should conclude an agreement to end the war.

Reunion also came in the context of the 25% penalty of the USS on Indian products imposed in more than 25% of India oil trade prices with Russia and several provocative remarks made by US officials on the issue. However, the Declaration published by the Ministry after the meeting mentioned bilateral cooperation while abstaining from any mention of oil trade or American prices. The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, including economic, financial and energy sectors and expressed their satisfaction with the sustained growth in relations in these areas, the ministry said.

